Adoreé Jackson Takes Next Step in Rehab

NASHVILLE – Cornerback Adoreé Jackson is on his way back to the Tennessee Titans’ defense.

The Titans designated Jackson for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. That opened a three-week window during which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man roster. Coaches can evaluate his fitness during that time and add him to the roster at any point during those three weeks.

The 2017 first-round draft pick (18th overall) was placed on IR on Sept. 14 prior the regular-season opener at Denver with a knee issue.

“We’ll see where he’s at, practice-wise, see what his stamina looks like, see how he responds,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The biggest thing is how (injured players) respond from practice (and) how they feel the next day.”

Jackson played every game of his first two seasons but missed five contests in 2019, including the final four of the regular season due to a foot injury. He has been a starter for 39 of his 43 career NFL appearances and has been credited with 176 tackles (156 of them solo stops), two interceptions, 41 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

In his absence, veteran free agent Johnathan Joseph has started every game at that spot. Joseph has made 14 tackles with one tackle for loss and is the only member of Tennessee’s defense with a forced fumble and an interception through the first five games.

A first-round pick (24th overall) by Cincinnati in 2006, Joseph now has been a starter in 191 of his 205 career appearances.

“I’ve been a starter pretty much my whole career,” Joseph said last month. “I’ve listened to coaches talk to backups and always tell the guys, ‘If I’m talking to the starter, I’m talking to every other guy in the room that plays that position. So, I’ve always had that approach, and I’ve always tried to tell the young guys that.

“Now that I am in that position, it’s no different for me. I prepare as if I am the starter because it only takes one play for the guy in front of you to go down and now, you’re a starter when you’re in the game. So, you always have to have that mentality and prepare that way, so you’re never caught by surprise.”