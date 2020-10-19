SI.com
Corey Davis Activated From COVID-19 Reserve List

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Corey Davis was off to the best start of his career.

Now, he gets to start over.

The Tennessee Titans removed the fourth-year wide receiver from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and returned him to the active roster. One of the last players to contract the coronavirus during the Titans’ recent outbreak, Davis missed the last two games because of the illness.

In the season’s first two contests, he caught 15 passes for 206 yards, including seven for 101 yards in the opener at Denver. His previous highs through the first three weeks were 13 receptions and 151 receiving yards in 2018.

Even with the time he missed, Davis is fifth among the Titans in receptions and second in receiving yards. His 13.7 yards-per-reception average is best among any Tennessee player with at least 10 catches and is slightly ahead of his career average (13.2).

Davis also caught a touchdown pass in Week 2 against Jacksonville. It was the first time in his NFL career he scored prior to Week 4.

Davis’ positive COVID test result was reported on Oct. 7, the next to last day any Titans’ players tested positive. He was the 10th of 12 to test positive between Sept. 29 and Oct. 8.

At this point, only tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad cornerback Breon Borders have not been determined to be virus-free. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he expects that to happen on Tuesday.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in a matchup of the AFC’s last two unbeaten teams. That contest originally was scheduled for Week 4 but was postponed because of the Titans’ COVID outbreak, which began days earlier.

