Titans Double Up on Daily COVID List Additions

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list got a little longer Thursday.

They are not necessarily big names but two players, tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders, became the latest additions. It was the first time since last Friday that multiple players were put on the list the same day.

Pruitt (pictured) is arguably the Titans’ most versatile tight end. He is a capable blocker and receiver, and he even played fullback some last season before Khari Blasingame was added. Blasingame also is among those sidelined by the coronavirus.

Borders is one of the practice squad players with a measure of NFL experience. He has appeared in 13 regular-season contests, all but one of them last season when he spent time with Jacksonville and Washington.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans players currently on the COVID-19 reserve lists, with the day they were added to those lists in parentheses:

• Isaiah Wilson, T (Sept. 6) – The Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft has not been on the active roster at any point during the regular season.

• Greg Mabin, DB (Sept. 24) – The veteran was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He contributed little to the team’s preparation Sunday’s victory at Minnesota.

• DaQuan Jones, NT (Sept. 29) – A fixture in the middle of the defense for five-plus seasons and a team captain, he is a significant presence on more ways than one.

• Beau Brinkley, LS (Sept. 29) – He has been on the roster longer than any player except punter Brett Kern and has played every game since the start of 2012. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team would have to sign someone to replace Brinkley.

• Tommy Hudson, TE (Sept. 29) – An undrafted rookie who spent the entire offseason with the Titans, he has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

• Kamalei Correa, OLB (Sept. 30) – He lost playing time when Jadeveon Clowney signed, but he is a reliable and productive performer for the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB (Oct. 1) – He is the only member of this year’s draft class to appear in each of the first three games and the only member of the defense with at least one sack and one interception.

• Adam Humphries, WR (Oct. 2) – He has caught at least four passes in each game and is on pace for 80 receptions, which would be a career-high.

• Cameron Batson, WR (Oct. 2) – Initially a member of the 53-man roster, he was released days later but was brought back on the practice squad, where he has been a valuable part of the depth at that position.

• Jeffery Simmons, DL (Oct. 3) – A dominant presence along the defensive line through the first three weeks, he has been a particularly important player in critical moments.

• Khari Blasingame, FB (Oct. 5) – A versatile player poised to for a bigger role in 2020, the second-year player has just one reception through the first three games.

• Corey Davis, WR (Oct. 7) – In a contract year, he is off to the best start of his career and 13 of his 15 catches have resulted in first downs.

• MyCole Pruitt, TE (Oct. 8) – He scored the Titans’ first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard reception. He has three receptions for 17 yards on the season.

• Breon Borders, CB (Oct. 8) – He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21 after having spent time with Washington, Pittsburgh and Miami in 2020.