Wilson Finally Returned to Active Roster

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – There finally was some good news for the Tennessee Titans in regard to the coronavirus.

Rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad defensive back Greg Mabin were removed from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, the first day in nearly two weeks the team was allowed to conduct in-person activities.

They were the only players on that list prior to the outbreak that has affected nearly two dozen players and staff members and prompted the NFL to postpone two games. Wilson, Tennessee’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, was placed on the list Sept. 6, eight days before the season opener, and has yet to make his NFL debut. Mabin was placed on the list Sept. 24, three days after the Titans signed him to the practice squad.

Both players will be available, if needed, for Tuesday’s game against Buffalo, although their first responsibility will be to help the team get through practice for the next couple days.

“We just write down every day who we have available and what that game day roster may look like, and then try to allocate the reps accordingly to who needs them, and some guys may need them a little bit more than the others,” coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday. “But, then also you're trying to put together a (scout) team on the other side. For example, like Isaiah Wilson. … He'll be out there, and he'll start working. He'll be on that show team that can give us a look here in the next couple days and then we can also evaluate him for his ability to join in on that roster.”

Wilson was the 29th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Among all first-round selections, he is the only non-quarterback who has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.

Vrabel said earlier in the week that there were things they “continue to monitor” about Wilson in regard to his extended stay on the COVID list. Wilson also spent a brief time on that list at the start of training camp.

Mabin is a veteran of 29 NFL games with three different teams. He appeared in 13 contests with San Francisco in 2018 and nine more with Cincinnati last season.

