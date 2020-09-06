NFC Team Claims D'Andre Walker Off Waivers

D’Andre Walker, one of the biggest names among the players cut by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, has a new team.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed the second-year outside linebacker off waivers Sunday.

Walker, a fifth-round selection in 2019, was the only Titans’ draft choice among the 27 players released in order to get to the regular-season roster limit of 53. He missed all of his rookie season because of a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve during training camp.

“Every day I feel like a rookie,” Walker said during training camp. “But at the same time, it’s good that we get a chance to go out there and practice, and you can learn from your mistakes if you do make any and whatnot. Just try not to make the same mistake twice. But yeah, I still feel like a rookie, yes.”

The Titans drafted six players in 2019. The first three – defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver A.J. Brown and guard Nate Davis – are starters. The other two – safety Amani Hooker and inside linebacker David Long – are important contributors to the defense and special teams.

Then there is Walker.

He never missed a game during four years at the University of Georgia and was a starter as a senior. He recorded 13 1/2 sacks, 35 quarterback pressures and 27 1/2 tackles for loss in 54 contests and was drafted with the idea that he would be – at the very least – an effective pass rusher in the NFL.

The time he missed last season, however, apparently set him back in terms of his understanding of the offense. Coach Mike Vrabel also noted recently that Walker was behind in terms of his conditioning when the Titans opened training camp.

“He's a big, strong kid, and he's able to get away with some stuff that most guys aren't because he's got some more body strength and some stuff to him,” outside linebackers coach Shane O’Brien said recently. “It's just really him realizing what he could potentially be if he is more consistent with technique at the point of attack play in and play out.”

Now, Walker will have to start over. Again.