Corey Davis Placed on PUP List

NASHVILLE –Corey Davis’ contract year is not off to a good start.

In fact, the fourth-year wide receiver will have to wait before he gets going.

The Tennessee Titans placed Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday, when veterans reported for the start of training camp. The team did not disclose the issue that led to that led to that move.

Davis is one of two veterans who will start the preseason on the PUP list. Linebacker Jayon Brown, who battled a shoulder injury during the postseason, also was put on the list.

Additionally, first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and free agent linebacker Vic Beasley was placed on the reserve – did not report list. Undrafted free agent tackle Anthony McKinney took the available voluntary opt out option, which is available this year due to the coronavirus and outside linebacker Jordan Williams was waived.

Davis played all but one game during the 2019 season (including the playoffs). He was the Titans’ second-leading receiver with 43 catches for 601 yards. Those numbers were down from 2018, when he topped Tennessee with 65 receptions for 891 yards.

For the three years he has been in the league, Davis leads the Titans with 142 receptions for 1,867 yards with six touchdowns. Among wide receivers who entered the league in 2017, he ranks sixth in career receptions, fifth in receiving yards and 12th in touchdown catches.

Team officials opted earlier this offseason not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, which means he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2021.

“I am charged to make those hard decisions, to manage salaries of a roster and make sure it all fits,” general manager Jon Robinson said last month. “Plan, certainly for this year, but for future years as well. A lot of those decisions aren’t easy but that’s what I’m charged to do. At the end of the day I have to do what I think is best for the football team.

“I love (Davis) personally. I love the way he’s grown as a person, as a player and I want him to go out and have a good year.”