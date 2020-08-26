Podcast Partners to be Teammates Again

The boys are back in town.

Well, one of them never left. But the other one is back.

Linebacker Will Compton will rejoin the Tennessee Titans after one season with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The 30-year-old inside linebacker (he will be 31 next month) played 12 games and started two for during his lone season with Tennessee (2018). He is more well-known, however, for the friendship he built with Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan that led to the creation of their podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, which currently is part of the Barstool Sports Family.

Compton signed with the Titans as a free agent after five seasons with Washington (2013-17) with the idea that he could compete for a starting job. He ultimately played primarily as a backup that season to Jayon Brown and Wesley Woodyard and finished with 11 tackles, the fewest since his rookie season. However, he added a team-high 11 special teams stops.

He seemingly served notice of what was to come with a tweet of his own Wednesday afternoon.

Compton spent the 2019 offseason and preseason with New Orleans but was released at the start of the regular season. He signed with the Raiders at the end of October, appeared in their final nine games and started the last four. He was credited with 41 tackles.

This time, the best he can hope for is to earn a job as a backup. Brown and Rashaan Evans are established as the starters after the two finished among Tennessee’s top three tacklers in 2019. David Long, in his second year, also is entrenched as a backup.

Compton’s familiarity with the organization extends beyond his teammates. Jim Haslett, the Titans’ new inside linebackers coach, was Washington’s defensive coordinator during Compton’s first two seasons in the NFL, which should help his cause.