SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Podcast Partners to be Teammates Again

David Boclair

The boys are back in town.

Well, one of them never left. But the other one is back.

Linebacker Will Compton will rejoin the Tennessee Titans after one season with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The 30-year-old inside linebacker (he will be 31 next month) played 12 games and started two for during his lone season with Tennessee (2018). He is more well-known, however, for the friendship he built with Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan that led to the creation of their podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, which currently is part of the Barstool Sports Family.

Compton signed with the Titans as a free agent after five seasons with Washington (2013-17) with the idea that he could compete for a starting job. He ultimately played primarily as a backup that season to Jayon Brown and Wesley Woodyard and finished with 11 tackles, the fewest since his rookie season. However, he added a team-high 11 special teams stops.

He seemingly served notice of what was to come with a tweet of his own Wednesday afternoon.

Compton spent the 2019 offseason and preseason with New Orleans but was released at the start of the regular season. He signed with the Raiders at the end of October, appeared in their final nine games and started the last four. He was credited with 41 tackles.

This time, the best he can hope for is to earn a job as a backup. Brown and Rashaan Evans are established as the starters after the two finished among Tennessee’s top three tacklers in 2019. David Long, in his second year, also is entrenched as a backup.

Compton’s familiarity with the organization extends beyond his teammates. Jim Haslett, the Titans’ new inside linebackers coach, was Washington’s defensive coordinator during Compton’s first two seasons in the NFL, which should help his cause.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 19 Days

Samari Rolle's prowess as a pass defender was apparent in his 19 passes defensed in 2000.

David Boclair

Report: Titans To Bring Back a Top 2019 Preseason Performer

Running back Jeremy McNichols played one game for Tennessee in 2018 but failed to earn a roster spot last season.

David Boclair

Titans Offer Opportunity for Fans to Purchase Cutouts

Season ticket holders may purchase a maximum of 10 to help fill the end zone seats at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Hogan

Tannehill, Firkser Built Connection as Backups

Titans quarterback and tight end worked together often during 2019 training camp, teamed up regularly in games late.

Mike Hogan

SI Previews for All 32 NFL Teams

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/team-by-team-2020-nfl-previews

David Boclair

Another Game With No Fans

https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings/news/vikings-first-two-home-games-2020-season-without-fans

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 20 Days

Things have never been worse for the Titans during their years in Tennessee than the 20 losses (in 23 games) under coach Ken Whisenhunt.

David Boclair

Tennessee Titans 2020 Season Preview

After four straight 9-7 seasons that led to five playoff road games, the Titans would like to try a different path to the Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Coaches Get 'Creative' to Keep Beasley From Falling Too Far Behind

Three weeks before the start of the regular season, the free agent pass rusher has yet to practice with the Titans.

Mike Hogan

Report: Titans Add Another Special Teams Stud

Walt Aikens was a special teams captain for the Miami Dolphins each of the last three years.

David Boclair