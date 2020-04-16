SI Special Report: Why NFL Draft Season Is Ripe to Be Hacked

Depending on how you look at it, next week’s first-ever virtual NFL draft is either a much-needed distraction from the daily misery of pandemic news or a needless distraction at a time when we should be reassessing our priorities. Either way, regardless of gripes from GMs and those nerds in the media, it’s happening. On Thursday night, Roger Goodell, from a bunker in Westchester County, will officially put the Bengals on the clock.

To get to this point, the league and its teams have scrambled to build a virtual draft infrastructure, just as they’ve done all draft season to keep team personnel connected under stay-at-home guidelines. The scale and ambition of the operation is impressive. The league should be lauded for the fundraising aspect and for mandating that, throughout the draft, all team execs and coaches—regardless of their state and local ordinances—stay in their separate homes (unlike a certain quarterback in Dallas), emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But as the pandemic has made videoconferencing and virtual connectivity an absolute necessity in all walks of life, hackers have taken advantage. , schools and churches have been hacked. Now consider the combination of 1) a billion-dollar corporation 2) an unprecedented undertaking and 3) a cast of thousands of less-than-tech-savvy users. Altogether, it means the NFL will, almost undoubtedly, be targeted.

“Imagine my goal is to hack a team" says Patrick Wardle, a former NSA hacker and now principal security researcher at Jamf, an Apple device management solution. "There’s now a whole new remotely accessible system that was put together quite rapidly, which handles a lot of sensitive information. To me, that's an intriguing new attack surface."

To continue reading, click here.