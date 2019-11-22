Second Shot at Division Foes is Titans' Last Chance

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have to be better Sunday than they were the first time they played the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

That Week 3 matchup was one of the Titans’ worst offensive performances in terms of yards per play (4.5) and sacks allowed (nine), one of their worst defensive performances in terms of yards allowed per play (5.8) and sacks (the only time they have not gotten at least one) and included one of the most forgettable special teams moments, Adoreé Jackson’s first-quarter fumble on a punt return that turned the game in Jacksonville’s favor.

The question is: Will they be better?

It is tough to say. The 2018 season, Mike Vrabel’s first as head coach, provided little clarity into how the current staff responds when they face an opponent for the second time. Tennessee won twice against Jacksonville, lost twice against Indianapolis and split with Houston (a win followed by a loss).

The next two games, however, will be particularly telling. After facing Jacksonville at Nissan Stadium, Tennessee travels to Indianapolis for a Dec. 1 game against the Colts. The Titans already lost to both this season and a second defeat against either will be a significant blow to their chances to win the division and chances to make the playoffs.

“You go back and, obviously, (see) what they did successfully [the first time] and you see how they have evolved over the season too,” offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said. “… There’s an evolution there. They were doing stuff early in the year that they’ve had success with. So, you’ve got to prepare for everything and understand what hurt you – why it hurt you.”

Smith is a first-time coordinator, which means this will be the first time he faces a defense for the second time. His unit did convert a season-high eight times on third down against Jacksonville, which led to 35:16 of possession time, also a season-high. Tennessee was shut out until the fourth quarter, though, and could not protect quarterback Marcus Mariota when it mattered.

Now, Ryan Tannehill is the quarterback. That presents different challenges for the Jaguars and a different level of confidence for the Titans, who have averaged better than 26 points since he became the starter.

“It’s a week-to-week league,” Tannehill said. “It doesn’t really matter what you did in the past. … (Jacksonville) is not a team that you want to be playing from behind. They have a good pass rush, a good secondary. So it’s going to be tough if you’re in that situation. We want to come out, execute early and be in a good position to play our game plan throughout the game.

Dean Pees, on the other hand, is in his second year as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator. If last season showed anything it is that teams tend to do better against his scheme with experience. Houston and Jacksonville each scored more points and had more total yards in the second meeting. The Colts also improved in total offense but dipped slightly in the number of points scored. The Titans defense did fare better on third down against each in the rematch than they did the first time.

Jacksonville, likewise, will have a different quarterback this time. Nick Foles, who was injured in Week 3, will start this one.

“I can’t imagine they’re going to change a whole lot from the first time,” Pees said. “They’re still going to be the same offense, I think. I don’t think they’re going to be a whole lot different.”

Tennessee is the only team in the AFC South and one of eight overall that is currently winless within its division. Six of those eight are 0-3 or worse while the Titans (and L.A. Rams) are just 0-2. They can even that record over the next two Sundays – provided they can even the score with the Jaguars this weekend.

“I’m sure that all the stuff that worked against us the first time, we probably should be preparing for and trying to expect,” Vrabel said. “You look at what they’ve done in other games that’s been successful in all areas. What have they done offensively? What can you expect? What maybe has hurt you since then as they begin to game plan and find something that they feel like is going to help them.”