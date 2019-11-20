Blasingame Eager for Opportunity to 'Play On Sunday'

NASHVILLE – Khari Blasingame knows the difference.

The newest member of the Tennessee Titans, claimed off Minnesota’s practice squad last week, has been in an NFL training camp. He has played in preseason games. He even has been in an NFL locker room and involved in daily meetings and practices during the regular season.

The undrafted rookie running back out of Vanderbilt has not, however, played in a regular season game. That could change Sunday when the Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first game following their bye.

“That’s big,” Blasingame said. “Preseason is different than regular season. There’s a lot more on the regular season. And that’s everybody’s dream to play on Sunday. So. I’m really excited.”

When the 6-foot, 233-pounder spent time with position coach Tony Dews last week, he did more than just familiarize himself with the playbook. He said they looked ahead to the game against the Jaguars and what Blasingame might be able to do to help.

“We got some stuff in – some gameplan stuff,” Blasingame said. “I’m really just trying to learn as fast as I can to see where I can get in.

As the Titans’ third running back, he is an option at tailback or at fullback and offers the potential to contribute on special teams. David Fluellen, Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins all have filled that role at times this season. Dawkins is the only one who has touched the ball (he has two carries for two yards) and Smith is the only one of the three who has recorded a special teams tackle (he has one).

Fluellen is now on injured reserve and Smith was waived last week, a day before Tennessee signed Blasingame. Dawkins is on the practice squad.

“It’s a guy that we scouted and looked at coming out of Vanderbilt,” coach Mike Vrabel said. Things didn’t work out the first time around (after) the draft, so we continued to monitor him, look, and try to see where he could help us. So, excited to get him some work.

“He’ll play fullback. He’ll play tailback. He’ll play on special teams. We’ll kind of see what role he carves out for himself.”

The Vikings had one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses led by Dalvin Cook, one of three NFL running backs who already have topped 1,000 yards rushing. He signed with them following the draft and spent the entire offseason and preseason with them. They added him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and there he had stayed until the Titans called and offered the opportunity to be on the active roster.

With Tennessee, he joins a team that is 15 in the league in rushing offense and has two established veterans in Derrick Henry, the primary ball carrier, and Dion Lewis, a change-of-pace back who figures prominently in the passing game.

“Of course, I want to contribute on special teams. That’ll be huge,” Blasingame said. “And then on the offense, just finding a role, finding a lane where they need me. Fullback, tailback – whatever I can do – pass protection. I’d love to get in and do some things to help the team.

“… Minnesota, they invested a lot and helped develop me. I really had a good relationship with those coaches up there. At the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity back down in Nashville with a good team fighting for a playoff spot. So, I had to come and try to get active.