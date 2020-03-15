Former Titans' First-Rounder Wants to Try Again

Chance Warmack wants another chance.

The Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft (10 overall) has hired a new agent and has plans to conduct workouts once teams around the league resume business as usual at their facilities, according to a report from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. Currently clubs are not bringing in players and draft prospects for interviews or workouts due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Warmack played – and started – 48 games at right guard for the Titans from 2013-16. His final season in Tennessee ended after two games when he elected to have surgery to repair a finger injury. The next season he signed with Philadelphia, where he spent two years and made three starts among 20 games played.

He was out of the NFL in 2019.

Warmack was a lynchpin of what the franchise believed was an offensive line overhaul under then-head coach Mike Munchak. He was one of three newcomers who started on the offensive line in 2013. The others were center Brian Schwenke, a fourth-round pick that year, and left guard Andy Levitre, a high-profile free agent.

The Titans won seven games that year and Munchak was fired.

Warmack was a part of three national championships at Alabama and a first-team All-American in 2012. He was the first offensive lineman drafted in the first round by the Titans/Oilers in 20 years and one of five offensive linemen taken among the first 10 picks in that year’s draft but ended up the third first-round pick in as many years who did not get a second contract from the team. Quarterback Jake Locker (2011) and wide receiver Kendall Wright (2012) preceded him in that regard.

His first season in Philadelphia he was part of a team that won the Super Bowl, but played only a handful of snaps in the divisional round victory over Atlanta and Super Bowl LII against New England. That represents his only playoff experience to date.