Henry Downgraded; Titans Add a Running Back

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has shown a willingness and an ability in recent weeks to step up despite a leg injury.

Now, the Tennessee Titans running back has taken a step back as he continues to deal with that issue.

The Titans downgraded Henry to questionable on Saturday and promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad. The addition of Dawkins suggests legitimate concern about the availability of Henry, who also was questionable last week but played in the loss to the Houston Texans after having missed an entire week of practice.

To make room for Dawkins on the 53-man roster, outside linebacker Sharif Finch was waived.

Henry was a full participant in Friday’s workout and was limited on Wednesday. He sat out Thursday’s session but – as he had in recent weeks – expressed confidence that he would be available for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.

“I’m just making sure I’m doing the right things to get back to 100 percent,” Henry said. “I’m listening to the trainers and to the coaches. When I’m able to get back out there, I’ll get back out there and do what I need to do.”

Henry was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time this week and enters the weekend as the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards (a career-high). His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the league.

He has been on the injury report for each of the previous three games but has rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns over that span. The 2015 second-round pick has missed just one game in his career and has played in 53 straight coming into this week.

Dawkins has been on the active roster for three games but has appeared in just one. Undrafted in 2018, he has carried two times for two yards.

Finch started each of the first three games but has played in just five of the last 11. He failed to record a tackle in the last two contests.