Friday Injury Report: No One Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – It can’t be considered a clean bill of health.

For the first time this season, though, the Tennessee Titans have gotten through Friday and have not ruled out anyone for Sunday’s game because of injury.

Tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee) were listed as doubtful. The status for the rest will be determined prior to kickoff of the game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.

“The past few weeks, whether it was Jayon (Brown), Corey (Davis), Delanie (Walker), Jurrell (Casey), I just kind of went to the next guy and made those plans,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Pamphile and starting left guard Rodger Saffold (knee) were added to the injury report Friday. Each was listed as a non-participant, but in Saffold’s case it likely was a maintenance day for a 31-year-old who has played all but two games since the start of 2016. Pamphile has dealt with a knee injury since Week 1 and has yet to appear in a game this season.

Walker has missed the last three games and was not a full participant in any of this week’s three practices.

“I think he’s better than what he was,” Vrabel said. “I think we’ll still continue to look and monitor how he recovers. That’s something that’s fair to a player is that, what is his recovery after a certain workload? … He did some work for us this week. I’d say he was probably limited (Friday), but [we’re] still hopeful that he can play Sunday.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Doubtful: Delanie Walker, TE (ankle) and Kevin Pamphile, OL (knee).

To be determined

Did not participate: Rodger Saffold, G (knee).

Limited participation: Jurrell Casey, DL (shoulder) and Chris Milton, CB (ankle).

Full participation: Corey Davis, WR (hip) and Jayon Brown, ILB (groin).

JACKSONVILLE

Sunday status

Out: Seth DeValve, TE (oblique).

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Calais Campbell, DL (back), D.J. Chark, WR (hamstring), Chris Conley, WR (hamstring), Ronnie Harrison, S (eye) D.J. Hayden, CB (hip/wrist), Brandon Linder, OL (shoulder), Cam Robinson, OL (knee) and DeDe Westbrook, WR (illness).