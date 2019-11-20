Titan
Wednesday Injury Report: Walker (And Almost Everyone Else) Works

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The bye week was a chance for several Tennessee Titans to say bye-bye to the injury report.

Only five players were listed, and three of those – defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (shoulder), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and inside linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) – were full participants as preparation for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville began in earnest. All three sat out the last game, Nov. 10 against Kansas City.

Ten players were listed on the final injury report prior to that contest.

Other than Casey, Davis and Brown, cornerback Chris Milton (ankle) did not participate and tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) was limited.

It was a significant development for Walker, who has missed the last three games due to issues related to the ankle injury that caused him to miss almost all of the 2018 season.

“I feel great, but at the end of the day I haven’t ran in a while. I haven’t played football in a couple weeks,” Walker said Monday. “So, we’ll see once I step out on that field and see how well it feels after that [first] practice. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Titans don’t discuss the particulars of injury issues so it is not clear whether they planned to limit the three-time Pro Bowler or whether his abbreviated participation was a concession to his health. The fact that he did anything other than rehab work, though, makes this week different than the last few.

The important thing is to see how he responds to the whatever work he did.

“Pretty much, it’s going to be how it feels is the biggest factor,” Walker said. “… I think it’s going in the right direction. I’m a tough guy and I feel like it’s – at this point – I’m able to play. But, again, we just have to see.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: Chris Milton, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: Delanie Walker, TE (ankle).

Full participation: Jurrell Casey, DT (shoulder), Corey Davis, WR (hip) and Jayon Brown, ILB (groin).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not participate: Seth DeValve, TE (oblique).

Limited participation: DJ Chark, WR (hamstring), Chris Conley, WR (hamstring), D.J. Hayden, CB (hip/wrist), Brandon Linder, OL (shoulder) and Calais Campbell, DL (back).

Full participation: Ronnie Harrison, S (eye) and Cam Robinson, OL (knee).

