Thursday Injury Report: Signs Point to Pro Bowler's Return

NASHVILLE – The longest absence of Jurrell Casey’s career looks to be finished. And not a moment too soon for the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s always hard when he’s out,” defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “Not only do we miss his play on the field but just his leadership and being around and all that kind of stuff. It’s a two-fold thing. But the guys, I thought, stepped in and did a good job. They worked real hard at it. That’s just part of football.

“… Hopefully, we get him back real soon here. … We are certainly anxious to get him back.”

Thursday, for the second straight day, Casey was a full participant in practice. That makes it likely that the four-time Pro Bowler will be on the field Sunday when Tennessee (5-5) hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Nissan Stadium.

Casey missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury sustained on a game-saving, fourth-down stop in the final minute against Tampa Bay (Oct. 27). It was the first time in his career he missed more than one game in a season, let alone two in a row.

The Titans went 1-1 without him with a loss at Carolina and a victory over Kansas City.

“I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity to get back out there as many times as I can,” Casey said earlier this week. “I definitely have to do what I can to get back on that field. … The best thing was letting rest and [then] getting back out there and hoping that everything goes well now.”

In addition to Casey, wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and inside linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) were also full participants.

No Titans sat out the entire workout.

“We need everybody every week we can get them,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The more guys that we have available, the more that can help us. So, it’s always good to see everybody out on the practice field as much as we can get them out there.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not participate: none.

Limited participation: Chris Milton, CB (ankle) and Delanie Walker, TE (ankle).

Full participation: Jurrell Casey, DT (shoulder), Corey Davis, WR (hip) and Jayon Brown, ILB (groin).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not participate: Seth DeValve, TE (oblique) and DeDe Westbrook, WR (illness).

Limited participation: Brandon Linder, OL (shoulder) and Calais Campbell, DL (back).

Full participation: DJ Chark, WR (hamstring), Chris Conley, WR (hamstring), Ronnie Harrison, S (eye) D.J. Hayden, CB (hip/wrist) and Cam Robinson, OL (knee).