Two Titans Added to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

David Boclair

Two more members of the Tennessee Titans have one more game to play.

Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were added to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl on Monday, a day after the Titans lost 35-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Each replaces a member of the Chiefs, now unavailable because they will be preparing for Super Bowl LIV. Casey takes the spot that originally went to Chris Jones and Tannehill will replace Patrick Mahomes.

They will join running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern, who were named to the original rosters.

Casey will make his fifth straight appearance in the annual all-star event, which makes him the seventh player in franchise history to go at least five consecutive years. He missed two games with a shoulder injury (he was injured when he made a game-saving fourth-down stop against Tampa Bay) but finished with 61 tackles and five sacks with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Tannehill is a first-time Pro Bowler. Tennessee’s starting quarterback for the final 10 weeks of the regular season and the playoffs led the NFL in passer rating (117.5) and yards per attempt (9.6) and was one of three quarterbacks to complete more than 70 percent of his passes this season (70.3). Each statistic was a career-high. He also threw 22 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

“The Pro Bowl … is a huge honor for someone that came in in the seventh week,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

For Casey, it’s an annual thing.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is set for 2 p.m. (CST) Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

