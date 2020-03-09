AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Daily Mock Draft: Best Player Available

David Boclair

The negotiating period for free agency is still a week away, and signings won’t begin until two days after that.

Whatever plays out during that critical portion of the NFL’s offseason calendar will have a direct impact on what teams decide to do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

To help pass the time until then, we will serve up a daily mock draft with help from TheDraftNetwork.com’s rankings and mock draft program. Each will have a different theme, but when all is said and done, they should provide a little more insight into what might be available to the Tennessee Titans in this year’s draft.

Today: Best player available.

The scenario is simple. No thinking involved. When it was the Titans’ turn to select, we simply went with the highest-ranked player still available. The result was an offense-heavy group that failed to address arguably the team’s biggest need, an edge rusher. But that is the way it went.

THE RESULTS

First round (29 overall): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Second round (61 overall): Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Third round (93 overall): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Fifth round (156 overall): Hakeem Adeniji, T, Kansas

Sixth round (188 overall): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Seventh round (213 overall): Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Seventh round (220 overall): Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Thoughts: Of course, the Titans are not going to select running backs with their first two picks or wide receivers with their last three. However, it probably is time to draft a running back to develop behind Derrick Henry. Taylor (5-11, 219), like Henry, was ridiculously productive in high school and in college, and likely could benefit it he is lightly used as a rookie while Henry shoulders the load as was the case when Henry was DeMarco Murray’s backup in 2016.

If Logan Ryan and Jack Conklin leave in free agency, Arnette and Adeniji, respectively, are the kinds of players the Titans would take to replace them. Arnette (6-0, 195) actually would be a worthwhile pick in the second round, where Akers fell in this draft, based on his competitiveness and ball skills. Adeniji (6-4, 302) has some holes in his game, but he is the kind of player Jon Robinson likes in that he started every game for Kansas over the past four years.

Every draft analyst on the plant acknowledges that this year’s class is silly with quality wide receivers. It makes sense, therefore, that three would be the highest rated player still available in the later rounds. Of these three, Hodgins (6-4, 209) was the most productive in college – and his numbers increased every year – while Cleveland (6-3, 205) might be the best fit for Tennessee given the fact that he is a deep threat who also is a willing and capable run blocker.

Bottom line: Assuming the Titans hang on to Henry, Taylor is not an obvious first-round pick. But then, Henry was not an obvious choice when the Titans took him in the second round in 2016. Cornerback and tackle are two positions that could use a youngster. Most teams will gather a wide receiver or two on the third day because they will be just too good to pass up at this point.

Replace Akers (5-11, 212) and at least one of the wide receivers with defensive players and you would have a respectable draft class.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MMQB looks at a number of the potential dominos related to Tom Brady's eventual decision.

David Boclair

Coombs Cashes In with Return to Ohio State

Former Tennessee Titans secondary coach will be Buckeyes' highest-paid assistant at $1.4 million in 2020

David Boclair

Brady Latest: Patriots Waiting to Hear from QB

Contract extension offer was rejected in August, franchise officials expect a counter eventually

David Boclair

Henry's Impact on Offense Exceeded Simple Stats

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says the fourth-year running back emerged as an important voice in the locker room, on the practice field

David Boclair

Vrabel Provides Specific Info on Video Chat with Brady

Tennessee Titans coach says 'special bond' created as teammates continues today

David Boclair

Report: AFC West Team Eyes Mariota as Second QB Option

Raiders are said to be interested in a veteran complement to Derek Carr

David Boclair

Byard is One Titan Who Need Not Fret Free Agency

Safety is the only member of Tennessee Titans' 2016 draft class who already has a second contract

David Boclair

Tannehill Stays Patient, Expects Next Two Weeks to be 'Exciting'

Facing free agency, Tennessee Titans quarterback is in a better position than he was this time a year ago

David Boclair

Titans Donate $1 Million to Tornado Recovery

NFL Foundation contributes $250,000, will help local schools with stadium, equipment issues

David Boclair

Report: Titans One of Two (or Three) Teams Brady Will Consider

Boston television reporter sees it as a choice between Tennessee and New England but won't rule out San Francisco

David Boclair