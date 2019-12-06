Titan
Friday Injury Report: Four Ruled out Against Raiders

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – This too shall pass.

However, the Tennessee Titans’ pass defense and passing offense will be short on personnel Sunday at Oakland.

Friday, cornerbacks Adoreé Jackson and LeShaun Sims and wide receiver Adam Humphries were ruled out because of injury. Jackson will be sidelined by a foot injury sustained Sunday at Indianapolis. Sims will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Likewise, an ankle injury will cause Humphries to miss a game for the first time this season.

Also ruled out was special teams ace Daren Bates (shoulder).

In addition to their primary responsibilities, Jackson, a starter on defense, and Humphries, Tennessee’s leading receiver, are the only ones who have returned punts in 2019.

That job now falls to wide receiver Kalif Raymond, the Titans’ primary kickoff return man. Coach Mike Vrabel said rookie safety Amani Hooker and backup running back Dion Lewis are also options.

Cornerback Tremaine Brock, claimed off waivers this week from Arizona, will see action on defense to help offset the absences of Jackson and Sims.

“He’s a professional,” Vrabel said. “Everybody runs pretty much the same coverages, they just call it something different and they may have a few things that they do a little differently, or the things that they believe in in coverage. I’ve enjoyed working with him, coaching him, and I’m excited to see him play.”

Without Humphries (pictured), the Titans have five wide receivers. One of those, Tajaé Sharpe, is questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Sharpe was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after having been a full participant the previous two days.

Raymond, who scored his first career touchdown last Sunday, Cody Hollister, who made the first two receptions of his NFL career against the Colts, are in line to get more playing time than ususal.

A look at the complete Titans-Raiders injury report for Friday:

Tennessee

Sunday status

Out: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Questionable: Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

Others

Did not practice: Jurrell Casey, DT (not injury related).

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: A.J. Brown, WR (calf); Corey Davis, WR (not injury related); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring) and Ben Jones, C (thumb).

Oakland

Sunday status

Out: Trent Brown, T (pectoral); Hunter Renfrow, WR (rib) and Kyle Wilber, LB (ankle).

Questionable: Josh Jacobs, RB (shoulder).

Others

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Rodney Hudson, C (ankle); Gabe Jackson, G (knee) and Lamarcus Joyner, CB (hamstring).

Full participation: None.

