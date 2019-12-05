Titan
Thursday Injury Report: Four Sit Out a Second Day

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel would like to have all hands on deck for the stretch run.

The reality is that some butts are stuck in the training room.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries, cornerbacks Adoreé Jackson and LeShaun Sims and special teams star Daren Bates all sat out practice for the second straight Thursday as the Tennessee Titans continued preparation for Sunday’s game at Oakland.

Bates (pictured, right) has played in 75 consecutive games beginning in Week 2 of 2015, when he was with the St. Louis Rams. The streak also includes a season with the Raiders and contest since he signed with the Titans in 2017.

Humphries has played 45 straight games, dating back to his time with Tampa Bay.

Jackson (pictured, left) and Sims have each missed one game already this season. Tennessee won both (Tampa Bay and Sunday at Indianapolis, respectively).

The fact that none of the four have practiced this week casts serious doubt over whether they will be ready to go Sunday.

The only one who practiced Thursday after having missed Wednesday’s workout was running back Derrick Henry. The Titans’ leading rusher was a limited participant.

“I think that we’re going to need everybody,” Vrabel said. “The more people that we can get to give us options health-wise for game planning and getting guys ready to go perform. We have to prepare. We have to practice and then ultimately perform. The more healthy bodies and able bodies that we have at this time, the better.”

The complete Titans-Raiders injury report for Thursday:

Tennessee

Did not practice: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Jurrell Casey, DT (not injury related); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: A.J. Brown, WR (calf); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring) and Ben Jones, C (thumb).

Full participation: Corey Davis, WR (not injury related) and Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

Oakland

Did not practice: Trent Brown, T (pectoral); Gabe Jackson, G (knee); Josh Jacobs, RB (shoulder); Hunter Renfrow, WR (rib) and Kyle Wilber, LB (ankle).

Limited participation: Rodney Hudson, C (ankle) and Lamarcus Joyner, CB (hamstring).

Full participation: None.

