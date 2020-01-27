AllTitans
Rams Tackle Laments Saffold's Departure

David Boclair

Rodger Saffold had his struggles with the Tennessee Titans this season.

His former team struggled even more without him. That was the assessment of Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and discussed – among other things – the impact of Saffold’s departure.

“There’s … the expectation that a young player – yeah, they can come in and try to be effective in the game, but they’re never going to be as effective as somebody like a Rodger Saffold, who’s an elite interior player in the league,” Whitworth said. “There’s still a massive difference in that.”

Whitworth and Saffold played next to each other on the Rams’ offensive line for two seasons. Whitworth was a Pro Bowler in both (2017, 2018).

Last offseason, though, Saffold was one of the Titans’ most significant free agent additions. After nine seasons with the Rams (in St. Louis and Los Angeles) he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract to play between left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones. Lewan missed the first four games because he was suspended for violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Jones missed one game in November due to an injury.

Additionally, Saffold’s adjustment to a new team and a new scheme took time and he was the first to say that he did not play up to expectations early, particularly in pass protection. Titans quarterbacks were sacked 56 times, more than all but two other teams the most during the Tennessee era 91997-present).

The same five linemen eventually started each of the final seven games. That unit helped Derrick Henry finish as the league’s rushing leader and the team averaged 5.0 yards per carry, its best since 2009. The Rams, conversely, averaged 3.7 yards per rush, down from 4.9 the previous season.

“You watch what Rodger (did) in the playoffs … I routinely text Taylor Lewan and tell him how mad I am at him,” Whitworth said. “But it’s great, I’m happy for (Saffold) and he’s shown what a great football player he is.”

