AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Tannehill Named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

David Boclair

Some might find it difficult to call Ryan Tannehill’s 2019 season a comeback.

After all, the Tennessee Titans quarterback did not return to a previous level of performance. In his eighth NFL season, he was better than ever.

Enough of the Associated Press’ 50 voters saw it that way, though – just enough, in fact – for Tannehill to be named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. He was announced as the winner during Saturday’s NFL Honors show the night before Super Bowl LIV.

Tannehill earned 16 votes from the panel, one more than the runner-up, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Pro Football Writers Association of America saw it the same way when that body announced its 2019 award winners last month.

“It’s cool to be honored in such a way,” Tannehill said prior to the AFC Championship. “It just makes me thankful for the guys I’ve got to play with this year, and how this team has responded to everything we’ve been through, just continued to battle and find a way to win. … I’m proud of our guys. I think the award is a reflection of the kind of guys that we have on this team.”

The Titans acquired Tannehill last March in a trade with Miami, where he had started all 88 games he played since being drafted eighth overall in 2012.

Tennessee wanted him to be Marcus Mariota’s backup, which he was. Six games into the season, however, the Titans turned to Tannehill, who led their charge to the playoffs. They went 7-3 in the regular season with him as the starter and notched a pair of road victories in the postseason (the first two playoff games of Tannehill’s career).

Tannehill led the NFL in passer rating (117.5), yards per attempt (9.6) and yards per completion (13.6) and set a career-high for completion percentage (70.3). He also set a career-high for touchdown percentage (7.7).

Following the season-ending loss to Kansas City, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. He replaced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think if you look statistically, obviously it’s better, but I don’t feel like I’ve changed a whole lot,” Tannehill said. “Just how I approach the game, how I play the game, I don’t think it’s changed a whole lot. But yeah, it’s definitely an honor.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brown Denied Offensive Rookie of the Year Honor

Wide receiver finished third among national panel of 50 Associated Press voters

David Boclair

D Coordinator Change Rarely Goes Off Without Hitch

Dean Pees did not have a significant struggle in his first season the way his predecessors did

David Boclair

Titans Find New Secondary Coach in Familiar Place

Report says Houston Texans assistant Anthony Midget will replace Kerry Coombs

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Vrabel Seeks Continuity Amid Changes to Defensive Staff

One of three openings has been filled by someone familiar with Dean Pees' system

David Boclair

Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIV, when the Titans came up just short against the Rams in Atlanta. Here is a highlight video from that contest:…

David Boclair

Former Titans Coordinators Team Up in Green Bay

Jerry Gray is the Packers' new secondary coach under Matt LaFleur

David Boclair

Recalling Mariota's Best Moments With Titans

Quarterback's first five NFL seasons included some memorable performances

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

DeMarco Murray Makes Another Move in Post-Playing Career

Former Tennessee Titans running back is the new running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Tannehill Scores Big in Pro Bowl

Tennessee Titans quarterback's first pass produces the longest gain for either team and a touchdown

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Rams Tackle Laments Saffold's Departure

Left guard's former team missed his experience, ability after move to Tennessee Titans

David Boclair