Former Titans Scout Works With Agent on Behalf of Draft Prospects

Former Tennessee Titans scout Blake Beddingfield is working with Buddy Baker of Exclusive Sports Group to help draft prospects present themselves to teams as COVID-19 continues to impact the buildup to the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his latest MMQB offering, Albert Breer reports that Beddingfield has conducted a pro day for Memphis CB/KR Chris Claybrooks and has plans to do the same for Middle Tennessee State safety Jovante Moffatt and Kentucky defensive end Calvin Taylor. All three had their pro days canceled by the worldwide pandemic.

Baker and his agency plan to make the information from the workouts available to all 32 NFL franchises but have met some skepticism.

From Breer:

Teams have told Baker and his partner Tony Bonagura that aren’t going to use the numbers from the workout. But even if they don’t, the agents hope this will give teams a chance to see all those guys move through the testing and position drills, and get a better feel for who they are as athletes.

“You want them to look athletic and fluid, and we can at least show that,” Bonagura said. “And it’s a good way to bring guys’ names up again – it’s a good talking point in discussion with scouts.”

Beddingfield was promoted to Tennessee’s director of college scouting in 2013 and held the job through the 2016 season, Jon Robinson’s first as general manager. He was fired early in 2017.

He joined the franchise in 1999 as a regional scout and was named to scouting coordinator in 2007. He still resides in the Nashville area.

Exclusive Sports is based in Indianapolis and has a roster of more than two dozen current NFL players.

