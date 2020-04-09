Mock Check: SI's Hanson Goes Through Five Rounds

As the 2020 NFL Draft draws closer, SI fantasy football and draft analyst Kevin Hanson continues to go deeper.

Thursday, Hanson released a five-round mock draft that plays it straight (no trades). That means he made four picks for the Tennessee Titans, who currently do not have a fourth-round choice.

A look at what he thinks the Titans might do:

First round (No. 29 overall): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (6-0, 183): A good combination of college production and combine performance. He started 42 games for TCU and proved himself as a quality coverage man in the pass-happy Big-12. His 14 pass breakups in 2019 led the conference and were among the top 10 nationally. In 2018, opposing quarterbacks combined for a 46.9 passer rating when they targeted the man he covered.

Second round (No. 61 overall): KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State (5-9, 176): He is small, but he is fast. Exactly how fast is up to teams to determine because what he did not run at the combine due to a tweaked hamstring. Game film shows he can make plays in tight spaces and run away from defenders in the open field. He also is an experienced return man (punts and kickoffs), which likely would be his primary role while he grows into the offense.

Third round (No. 93 overall): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (6-5, 251): A high school who transitioned to tight end in college and became his school’s all-time leading receiver. As such, his technique as a receiver and blocker is still a work in progress, but he runs a variety of routes well and lined up all over the field for Dayton. Plus, he also has a basketball background, which helps with his body control with contested catches. The level of competition he faced while playing for an FCS program is a concern.

Fifth round (No. 175 overall): Nick Coe, Edge, Auburn (6-5, 291): A big body who played multiple positions on Auburn’s defensive line, but he projects as a 3-4 defensive end in the NFL, where he can remain inside and use his bulk and strength to occupy two gaps. He spent four years at college but redshirted as a true freshman and started his final two. His best year statistically was 2018, when he had seven sacks.

Obersvations: General manager Jon Robinson said recently that “I tend to lean on the tape more than I do the (measurables),” which makes Gladney and Trautman exactly the types of players he favors. They got on the field early in their careers and stayed productive throughout. … Given the current need for a cornerback, Gladney is a real option for the Titans at No. 29, or possibly even if they move back into the second round. … Hamler likely would push aside Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond immediately and – after a year or two – slot receiver Adam Humphries. … There is enough uncertainty with Trautman and not enough immediate need for a tight end to think he would be the best option for Tennessee on the second day. … Conversely, help absolutely is needed on the defensive front. If not by the end of the fifth round, when?