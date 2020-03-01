Plenty of Possibilities for Titans' First-Round Pick

NASHVILLE – It is a problem.

A “good problem,” as Jon Robinson noted this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. But a problem, nonetheless.

The Tennessee Titans’ run to the AFC Championship game left them with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Barring a trade to move up in the round, it will be the longest the franchise has had to wait to make its first selection since 2009 and the latest first-round pick Robinson has had to make since he became Tennessee’s general manager in 2016.

“We’re kind of in a different spot, which … it’s a good spot, it means we had a good season,” Robinson said. “We’re down to 29. Would I like to be in the top 10 and have a shot at one of those guys up there, sure? But that means we didn’t win very many football games. So, this is a good problem to have.”

That’s not to say the Titans can’t get a good player at No. 29. In 2009, they got wide receiver Kenny Britt at No. 30 and he caught 157 passes with 19 touchdown receptions in five seasons with Tennessee. In 2000, linebacker Keith Bulluck was chosen at No. 30 and he developed into a Pro Bowl performer in his 10 years with the team.

The issue is to try to figure out who might be available when it comes time to make that pick.

Three years ago, for example, the Titans needed a wide receiver and they got Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick, which was a surprise to no one. The next year, they needed to upgrade the defense and chose linebacker Rashaan Evans at No. 22. Evans was another player many draft analysts predicted would end up in Tennessee.

This year, though, the uncertainty is apparent among those who study the selection process for a living.

A survey of recent 10 mock drafts found absolutely no consensus about what the Titans might – or should – do with their first selection (see the above video).

Those 10 had 10 different players pegged for Tennessee at No. 29. Three predicted Robinson’s choice would be an edge rusher. Two said offensive tackles and two others said running backs. An inside linebacker, a defensive tackle and a cornerback rounded out the group.

“I think there’s a lot of good players in this draft,” Robinson said. “… We need to draft good football players. As many good football players as we can get, we’ll take them.”