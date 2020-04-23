Titans Draft Preview: Predicting The Picks

The 2020 NFL Draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make seven picks, beginning with No. 29 overall and ending with three in a span of 20 selections in the seventh round.

Here is a prediction for what the Titans will do with each of those picks:

FIRST ROUND (No. 29 overall)

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (5-10, 191): A four-year starter, he developed into one of the best pass defenders in the pass-happy Big 12 (26 passes defensed over the past two seasons). Other cornerbacks offer more size, but Gladney is someone who can step in as the slot cornerback this season and eventually develop into a full-time player.

SECOND ROUND (No. 61 overall)

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (6-1, 218): Quarterback is not the most pressing need, but does anyone really believe Logan Woodside is ready to be a backup? Hurts needs time to adjust to the NFL game and sitting behind Ryan Tannehill will allow him that. But if pressed into action as a rookie his athleticism and leadership will get him through. Plus, there is no doubt about his big-game experience.

THIRD ROUND (No. 93 overall)

Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State (6-4, 252): Reminiscent of Jack Conklin in that he started as a walk-on at Michigan State but developed into a highly productive starter. Over the past three years he amassed 22 sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss. Plays with the type of effort and scheme responsibility that will appeal to Mike Vrabel.

FIFTH ROUND (No. 174 overall)

James Proche, WR, SMU (5-11, 196): There are more quality wide receivers than usual in this draft, which makes a guy like Proche available at this point. He is not the biggest or the fastest, but he gets open and – more importantly – makes the catch, even if it’s contested or out of frame. He has a chance to become an elite slot receiver.

SEVENTH ROUND (No. 224 overall)

Trey Adams, T, Washington (6-8, 314): He has the size and athleticism to be drafted higher, but he also has a significant injury history. Given their situation at tackle, the Titans can afford to be patient and take a chance here. Let Adams spend 2020 on injured reserve to build up his body and then see in 2021 whether or not they got a steal.

SEVENTH ROUND (No. 237 overall)

Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska (6-2, 320): Davis has uncommon athleticism for a man his size but doesn’t always show the desired effort. What he can do is occupy space, particularly in the middle of the line, which would make him a nice complement to last year’s first-round pick Jeffery Simmons, who would benefit from Davis’ ability to hold his ground and occupy blockers.

SEVENTH ROUND (No. 243 overall)

Sage Lewis, ILB, Florida International (6-1, 240): He is undersized but has the type speed the Titans want to add to their defense. That speed is effective laterally as well as going forward and he gives an honest effort despite his size limitations. That speed also will allow him to make an immediate impact on special teams.