Three Picks in One Round Guarantees Titans Little

NASHVILLE – The primary motive behind the Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade defensive end Jurrell Casey was money. In shipping the five-time Pro Bowler to Denver, the Titans freed up salary cap space.

They did, however, get a little something else in return – a seventh-round pick.

That created a unique situation for the 2020 NFL Draft. It gave them three choices in the seventh round, their own (No. 243 overall), one from Cleveland in last year’s Taywan Taylor trade (No. 237) and the one from Denver for Casey (No. 224).

If general manager Jon Robinson and his staff make all of those selections, it will be the 10 time in the Titans era (1999-present) that the franchise has gotten three players from one round of a draft. The last time was 2017 (seventh round).

Three selections in short order late in the draft is not necessarily an opportunity to stockpile talent. It does increase the chances to find an unexpected gem, which was the case in 2004 with center Eugene Amano and in 2006 with cornerback Cortland Finnegan.

Twice, though the Titans have had three picks in the second round and two other times they have made three in the fourth. Only once in those cases did they come close to cashing in bog-time. That was 2005, when they got David Stewart, who became a fixture at right tackle, and two other useful players.

A rundown of the times the Tennessee Titans had three selections in a single round of the NFL draft (1999-present):

SECOND ROUND

2004: TE Ben Troupe (No. 40 overall); DE Travis LaBoy (No. 42 overall); DE Antwan Odon (No. 57 overall)

Analysis: All three were good – but never great – players at times. None got a second contract from the Titans.

Impact: Less than expected.

2016: OLB Kevin Dodd (No. 33 overall); DT Austin Johnson (No. 43 overall); RB Derrick Henry (No. 45 overall)

Analysis: The payoff with Henry is offset by Dodd going bust. Johnson stuck around four years but never became a starter.

Impact: Less than expected.

FOURTH ROUND

2002: CB Mike Echols (No. 110 overall); CB Tony Beckham (No. 115 overall); LB Rocky Boiman (No. 133 overall)

Analysis: Echols and Beckham were both gambles with the hope that one would pay off and develop into a starter. Neither did. Boiman was a quality backup and core special teams player for four years.

Impact: Less than expected.

2005: CB Vincent Fuller (No. 108 overall); T David Stewart (No. 113 overall); WR Roydell Williams (No. 136 overall)

Analysis: Stewart was an eight-year starter and part of one of the best offensive lines in franchise history (2008). Fuller stuck around for six years as a versatile role player and special teams contributor, and Williams’ 2007 season (55 receptions, 719 yards, 4 TDs) was better than anything two receivers chosen in the third round, Courtney Roby and Brandon Jones, ever produced.

Impact: Much better than expected.

2008: DE William Hayes (No. 103 overall); WR Lavelle Hawkins (No. 126 overall); LB Stanford Keglar (No. 134 overall)

Analysis: Hayes’ best days came with other teams. Hawkins caught 47 passes for 470 yards in 2011 but caught just 24 passes in four other seasons. Keglar was a special teams guy for two seasons.

Impact: Slightly less than expected.

SIXTH ROUND

2007: WR Joel Filani (No. 188 overall); DE Jacob Ford (No. 204 overall); DB Ryan Smith (No. 206 overall)

Analysis: Ford, a situational pass rusher, had seven sacks as a rookie but regressed over the next two years. Neither of the other two played in the regular season.

Impact: Less than expected.

SEVENTH ROUND

2004: DT Jared Clauss (No. 230 overall); C Eugene Amano (No. 239 overall); FB Sean McHugh (No. 241 overall)

Analysis: Amano developed into a starter in his fifth season and held the job for four years. Clauss was part of the defensive line rotation for two years.

Impact: Better than expected.

2006: CB Cortland Finnegan (No. 215 overall); LB Spencer Toone (No. 245 overall); RB Quinton Ganther (No. 246 overall)

Analysis: Finnegan spent six years with the Titans, was a starter for five and a Pro Bowler in 2008. Ganther spent three years on special teams.

Impact: Much better than expected – all because of Finnegan.

2017: LB Josh Carraway (No. 227 overall); T Brad Seaton (No. 236 overall); RB Khalfani Muhammad (No. 241)

Analysis: Between them, they have played one regular season game (Carraway in 2017).

Impact: Much less than expected.