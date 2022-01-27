2021 Rookie Review

Key stats: 3 games played, 4 tackles, 1 pass defensed

The Titans drafted him despite issues with his medical history, namely a knee injury that cost him one full college season and multiple back surgeries that caused him to drop to the back half the first round.

Sure enough, a shoulder issue hindered him during the preseason and caused him to miss three of the first four games. Then a torn knee ligament ended his rookie campaign in mid-October.

2022 Outlook: The idea of Farley and 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton as a starting duo for the next couple years is appealing, but it also seems like a stretch right now. Franchise officials will have to protect themselves with a veteran and make Farley prove he can stay healthy and play consistently enough to live up to his draft position.