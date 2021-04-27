All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Mike Hogan

A couple trades add an extra pick to the second round and brings a wide receiver a little later in the first.

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that you don’t want to “trade back just to trade back.”

He also said that he had some calls to make to other general managers around the league to “gauge their willingness to move around Thursday night and Friday night.”

In this mock draft, the Titans do plenty of shuffling. They trade back in the first round and select a wide receiver at No. 28 and acquire an additional second-round pick in the process. On day two, Tennessee trades up as a first-round talent falls into the second round.

All Titans reporter Mike Hogan presents his seven-round mock draft:

FIRST ROUND

Trade No. 22 and 215 (sixth round) to New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks No. 28 and No. 60 (second round)

• No. 28 overall: Elijah Moore, WR (5-9, 185), Ole Miss. This is a risky move because of the rate at which wide receivers are coming off the board. But the Titans nonetheless end up with Moore, a speedy slot option who can function in many different roles on offense, including in the backfield. Robinson said on Monday that versatility when it comes to receivers matters and Moore fits that bill best. Moore reunites with his former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver the Titans selected in the second round of the 2019 Draft.

The Titans now have arguably their biggest need scratched off the list. In addition to that, they get an additional second-round pick out of this trade, bringing their total to two.

SECOND ROUND

Trade pick No. 53 (second round), 235 (seventh round) and 2022 third-round pick to Cincinnati Bengals for pick No. 38 (second round) and 205 (sixth round)

• No. 38 overall: Teven Jenkins, T (6-6, 320), Oklahoma State. Sure, the Titans gave up a lot here. Some fans might question trading away a 2022 third-round pick. All of it happened for good reason. Jenkins, a first-round prospect to many experts, fell into the second round. The Titans simply could not wait much longer to snag a player who has the potential to be a day-one starter at right tackle.

It feels like the Titans need to address offensive tackle sooner than later in this draft after 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson proved to be a bust from beginning to end and is no longer with the team. Jenkins is a mean, nasty blocker and finisher who has plenty of experience blocking for good running backs, as he helped Chubba Hubbard rush for 2,000 yards in 2019.

• No. 60 overall: Tyson Campbell, CB (6-2, 185), Georgia. The secondary underwent an extensive overhaul this season and needs a cornerback in the top two rounds of this draft because of it. Campbell garnered some first-round projections ahead of the draft, but it seems more likely that he will fall into the second or third round. Either way, the Titans get one of the draft’s top corners and one who could start with a strong camp.

THIRD ROUND

• No. 85 overall: Cameron Sample, DE (6-3, 280), Tulane. By signing Bud Dupree in free agency, the Titans didn’t need to draft an edge rusher too early. Sample might be a stretch in the third round, but his stock rose significantly at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past winter. He won Defensive MVP after recording a game-high seven tackles along with a half-sack and half tackle for a loss of yards. He can play and develop behind Dupree and Harold Landry.

• No. 100 overall: Tommy Tremble, TE Notre Dame (6-4, 248). With Jonnu Smith’s departure in free agency, tight end became a need. Tremble is an athletic pass catcher who moved around in Notre Dame’s offense, oftentimes blocking to set up outside running plays, according to The Draft Network.

FOURTH ROUND

• No. 126 overall: David Moore, G (6-1, 350), Grambling State. With Rodger Saffold entering his 12th season, it would make sense for the Titans to add a guard at some point. Moore can play both tackle and guard and given the injuries Titans offensive linemen suffered last season, his versatility is valuable. He has been training in Houston with Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman and Titans greay Bruce Matthews.

FIFTH ROUND

• No. 166 overall: Justin Hilliard, LB (6-0, 227), Ohio State. Jayon Brown came back to the Titans on a one-year deal and Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option decision is looming. Hilliard played six seasons for the Buckeyes, so he’s older than a number of other draft prospects. He battled several injuries at the collegiate level, including a torn Achilles in 2019, but he can develop as a linebacker and contribute on special teams, as he did at Ohio State.

SIXTH ROUND

• No 232 overall: Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR (6-2, 215), Illinois. The Titans take another wide receiver, and this time, one who can go up and win 50-50 catches. Imatorbhebhe impressed with a 47-inch vertical jump during his pro day.

• No. 235 overall: Nashon Wright, CB (6-4, 188), Oregon State The Titans round out their 2021 draft class with another corner. Wright played junior college before attending Oregon State and declared for the draft with two years of eligibility remaining. He played in only 18 games (16 starts) but was productive with five interceptions. A fun fact: his brother, Rejzohn, starred in one of the most recent seasons of “Last Chance U.”