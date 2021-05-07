Radunz Eager to Align With NFL Role Model

The Tennessee Titans' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft tries to model his game after Taylor Lewan's.

Dillon Radunz hopes to be a pillar on the Tennessee Titans offensive line for seasons to come, just like offensive tackle Taylor Lewan - a guy he’s admired for some time.

The 53rd overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft has a history of playing hard and tough. He also has admired Lewan and aims to model his game after the three-time Pro Bowler in order to make a significant impact on the Titans offensive line.

“I hope I can come in and contribute to the successful program they already have,” Radunz said. “I know Taylor Lewan is the staple lineman there. … I hope I can emulate what he brings to the Titans, just that aggressive style of football on the offensive line.”

Radunz said he considers Lewan one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the league. At 6-foot-7, 309 pounds, Lewan has rare athleticism and utilizes those traits to gain leverage against pass rushers. And Radunz took note, even before he had any idea that the two would be teammates in Tennessee.

“I watch (Lewan) in the pass game a lot because he's got such good hand placement, good hand striking and he's so balanced in his feet,” Radunz said. “You never see him really leaning one way or another. He always seems cool, calm and collected when he's dropping back in his pass set, so looking at all those things. I feel like I'm going to be able to learn a lot.”

At 6-foot-6, 301 pounds Radunz has a chance to make an immediate impact on the offensive line. The Titans are unsettled at right tackle, the end of the line opposite Lewan, following the trade of last year’s first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, and the release of last year’s starter, Dennis Kelly.

Last year’s miss with Wilson only adds an expectation that Radunz needs to be a high-impact player early in his rookie season.

“First and foremost, I'm always going to want to start,” he said. “If that, for some reason that doesn’t happen, I'm always going to be competitive. I’m always going to want teams to win. I'm always going to want my team to win, so I'll push the guys in front of me and make sure they're on their P's and Q's about that.”

General manager Jon Robinson said that “He's about what we're about, football-wise and makeup and commitment to being a good football player.”

Radunz has the potential to have a lengthy career in a Titan uniform. And it only helps to emulate one of Tennessee’s most consistent offensive linemen.

“I've tried to make myself as versatile as possible. I think that's what's going to be unique about me,” Radunz said. “It's going to be an awesome offensive line and, I’m just excited to contribute.”