NFL Draft: First Round Live Updates and Analysis

All Titans staffer Mike Hogan is on the scene in Cleveland to keep you updated with the sights and sounds of Thursday's first round.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Barring any move to trade up, Tennessee Titans fans will have to sit and wonder about the possibilities for extensive time this evening.

But at least it will be an interesting wait.

The quarterback frenzy at the top half of the NFL Draft has not yet commenced, and the big stage’s host city has been abuzz with fresh rumors for hours.

First, former quarterback/baseball player/current celebrity Tim Tebow reportedly worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end. Next, reports surfaced that Green Bay Packers’ prolific quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who gashed the Titans in a game this past December, reportedly wants to take his talents elsewhere.

The Titans presumably won’t make moves that will send those types of shockwaves across the NFL, but general manager Job Robinson, the rest of the front office and coach Mike Vrabel will take what they believe is the next step toward improving their football team with their first pick. Last year at this time, the Titans thought they had their right tackle of the future, selecting Isaiah Wilson at No. 29. From start to finish, Wilson proved to be a bust after one run-in with trouble after the other.

The Titans have plenty of needs to address. And plenty of time before they pick.

So, follow along with as we chronicle the path to the 22nd pick.

A general view of the 2021 NFL Draft stage with the Jacksonville Jaguars logo on the video board prior to the first pick at FirstEngergy Stadium with Lake Erie as a backdrop.
