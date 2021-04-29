NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Can A Slot Receiver Do Enough to Warrant First-Round Selection?

Ole Miss' Elijah Moore has the endorsement of one prominent Tennessee Titans player.
Author:
Publish date:

Jon Robinson does not ask for a lot from his wide receivers. In fact, the Tennessee Titans general manger wants just three things – regardless of where those players are lined up.

“At the end of the day, at the receiver position, it’s get open, catch and block,” Robinson said this week. “Those are the three most important things for the receiver position.

“There are certainly some inside and some slot receivers that fit that bill this year.”

With the 2021 NFL Draft at hand, the Titans don’t have a proven slot receiver on the roster. Adam Humphries was a victim of offseason cuts. Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers, Rashad Davis and Cody Hollister all have some experience in the role but none spent much – if any – time on the active roster last season.

Robinson could address one of several positional needs with his first-round pick, No. 22 overall. One possibility is to get one of those “inside or slot receivers,” Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss.

Moore ran a 4.35 40-yard dash on his pro day. He is speedy and small and utilizes those attributes to his advantage. And in his junior year at Ole Miss, he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,257 yards, and eight touchdowns in eight games played.

He’s drawn comparisons to receivers such as Ted Ginn Jr., DeSean Jackson and Tyler Lockett according to Pro Football Focus. And NFL.com’s own Lance Zierlein drew a comparison to Antonio Brown on Moore’s prospect profile.

Moore’s talent is clear. Yet, what isn’t is his draft projection. Some have Moore going early second round, while other draft analysts having him as a first-round selection.

It all comes down to when one team believes he is too good to pass up.

There is at least one person among the Titans who would hate to see Moore end up with another team. That is wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and also happens to be an Ole Miss product in his own right.

In a post of pictures from Moore’s pro day at Ole Miss, Brown quote tweeted the photos saying, “as expected, @titans don’t mess this up.”

For Brown, the decision is made, it seems. But Robinson needs to see more than just the basics if he is to pick a slot receiver that early.

“You have to define the role for a player,” Robinson said. “To what degree can he play on the outside? Does he give you anything in the kicking game as a returner? How does he change the game? is it a speed component, is it a get open component? ... With slot receivers, there are some speed slots and then there are some shifty make you miss guys. The guys that can do both will have more value.”

For what it’s worth, Moore ran the ball 21 times for 71 yards, averaged 4.9 yards on 27 punt returns and 18.5 yards on 12 kickoff returns during his college career.

Is that enough to make him the Titans’ first-round pick? 

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) drives into the end zone for a touchdown past Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Can A Slot Receiver Do Enough to Warrant First-Round Selection?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown over Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) with four seconds left to tie the game during second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Sizing Up the AFC South Ahead of the 2021 Draft

Titans general manager Jon Robinson takes questions about the 2019 NFL Draft during a press conference at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, April 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson Breaks Down Draft Depth at Key Position Groups

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up a pass meant for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) during the first half at Ryan Field.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Ian Kayanja

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Mike Hogan

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium.
News

All Titans Seven-Round Mock by David Boclair

Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches his team during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson: Four Picks in First 100 Not Enough

Tennessee Titans tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) slides off a pad during tackling drills at practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Robinson's Draft Misses Include a Couple Big Ones

Trevor Lawrence (from left), Justin Fields, Zach Wilson
News

Quarterback-Heavy First Round Good For Titans