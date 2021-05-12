Sports Illustrated home
Titans to Open 2021 Season Against an NFC Opponent

The Arizona Cardinals will come to Nissan Stadium in Week 1.
The Tennessee Titans will open the 2021 NFL season against an unfamiliar foe.

The Titans announced Wednesday morning that their Week 1 opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be at Nissan Stadium.

The NFL will release the complete 2021 schedule 7 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday.

The last time Tennessee faced an NFC opponent in Week 1 was 2016. That year, the Titans lost 25-16 to the Minnesota Vikings.

A year earlier, they opened at Tampa Bay and routed the Buccaneers 42-14 in a matchup of the top two picks in the 20215 draft, quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston.

The only other time during the Titans era (1999-present) it happened was 2002, when Tennessee hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and won 27-24.

Under the league’s current scheduling format, the Titans and Cardinals face each other just once every four years. The last meeting was 2017 in Arizona, a 12-7 Cardinals victory. The most recent encounter at Nissan Stadium was in 2013, and Arizona won 37-34 in overtime.

Both of those games took place in December.

Tennessee also hosted the 2009 encounter, which also was at Nissan Stadium. The Titans triumphed 20-17 in that one when quarterback Vince Young led the offense on a game-winning 99-yard touchdown drive. Young completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Britt as time expired for the victory.

In all, the Titans and Cardinals have played 11 times, and Arizona leads the series 7-4. The Cardinals also have a 3-1 edge during the Titans era.

