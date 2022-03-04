Could the Titans Draft a QB in the First Round?

Some of the top names at the position in this year's draft are likely to fall to the later part of the first round or beyond.

INDIANAPOLIS – If there had been any remaining doubt about whether Ryan Tannehill would quarterback the Tennessee Titans in 2022, general manager Jon Robinson all but quashed it Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

He pointed out that he’d gone on record saying Tannehill was the man moving forward, reminded everyone that Tannehill had made a lot of great plays over the past three seasons, complimented Tannehill’s leadership, and – just for good measure – said the Titans hadn’t had any discussions with other teams about quarterbacks.

But there may still be some quarterback intrigue for Tennessee in the coming weeks.

Putting that in the form of a question (two, actually): Is it possible the Titans are looking at their quarterback of the future (beyond 2022) this week? Could they pull a surprise by drafting a quarterback in the first round with the 26th overall selection?

There are plenty of reasons to believe they would not go down that road. Here are a few:

• We know Tannehill is almost certainly the starter in 2022. So, if the Titans drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, he’d likely be sitting for at least a year – barring injury to Tannehill. We also know the Titans don’t have a second-round pick at this point. So, can a team that is seemingly still in a window to win now really afford to get no immediate help from a first- or second-round selection in 2022?

• We know the Titans have personnel holes at present (tight end immediately comes to mind), and we know those holes are likely to increase in the next couple of weeks. The Titans may or not be able to return edge rusher Harold Landry, and the team may have to make tough salary-cap cuts as well – perhaps bidding farewell to the likes of guard Rodger Saffold and/or cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins as well. So, if the personnel situation plays out that way, wouldn’t the Titans have more pressing needs to concern themselves with that first-round pick?

• What if the additions of a passing-game coordinator, a healthier A.J. Brown/Derrick Henry and a speedy new wide receiver help turn Tannehill back around in 2022, to the point the Titans want him to remain the starter going into 2023? All of a sudden that 2022 first-round pick would be sitting for at least two seasons.

• Scouts and analysts believe this quarterback draft crop is less than spectacular, which is one reason a number of the best available 2022 prospects may well be there for the taking late in the first round.

Still, even if it doesn’t look likely the Titans go down the quarterback path in the first round, we shouldn’t completely rule it out either.

Tannehill, after all, will turn 34 years old in July, and he’s coming off the worst of his three seasons with Tennessee, having thrown more interceptions (14) in 2021 than he did in his first two years combined (13). His contract is such that the Titans would have a far easier time releasing Tannehill next offseason – especially after June 1 – than this year.

Additionally, we know quarterback is the most important position on the field. So if the Titans really believe they have a guy that can lead the franchise for years – and he’s still around at No. 26 – it’s easy to make an argument the team should pull the trigger, despite all the previously listed arguments against.

What kind of quarterback might push the Titans into making such a selection?

Both Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday listed qualities they consider very important when it comes to analyzing prospects at the position.

“I think you look at the system that they play in when you are evaluating quarterbacks,” Robinson said. “Are they able to decipher the coverage? Are they able to find the open guy and deliver an accurate pass? Decision-making accuracy, I think those are the most important things.

“You’ve certainly got some `X-factor’ quarterbacks in this class who can make plays with their feet. But at some point, you are going have to drop back and throw from the pocket, decipher coverage, find the open receiver and deliver an accurate pass.”

Vrabel listed some of the same qualities, perhaps emphasizing mobility a bit more.

“How we evaluate quarterbacks isn’t going to change – the accuracy, decision-making, ability to take care of the football, toughness and leadership,” Vrabel said. “And I think you realistically have to look at mobility and where we are at in this league.

“Quarterbacks are moving more. As you look at the numbers, (this year was) number one in scramble plays by quarterbacks. We understand how difficult that is defensively. We have seen (Tannehill) and other quarterbacks make an impact in the game with their legs. I think that’s where the game is. Not to say a quarterback or pocket quarterback isn’t who we’d take, but I just know who’s out there and what’s available.”

So, who might be available if the Titans chose a quarterback in the first round? Here are the five quarterbacks most analysts regard as the best of the bunch:

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (6-foot-2, 212 pounds)

Last year: In 13 games, he completed 262 of 386 passes (67.9 percent) for 3,349 yards (12.8-yard average) with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Where the Big Boards list him: SI.com’s Kevin Hanson (No. 30); The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (No. 35); Pro Football Focus (No. 34).

Plusses: Considered a tough player and excellent leader; has a strong arm and can make good deep throws; mobile enough to run for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Minuses: Lack of size could lead to injuries, especially when combined with competitive nature; many of his passes came on run-pass options or play-actions, so some doubt as to how well he’d translate to NFL game.

Sam Howell, North Carolina (6-foot-1, 218 pounds)

Last year: In 12 games, he completed 217 of 347 passes (62.5 percent) for 3,056 yards (14.1-yard average) with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Where the Big Boards list him: SI.com’s Kevin Hanson (No. 33); The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (No. 37); Pro Football Focus (No. 20)

Plusses: Has a strong arm, has shown good mobility in and out of the pocket (ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns last season) and has shown an ability to throw the football from all kinds of angles.

Minuses: Doesn’t have an especially quick release, doesn’t have a very big frame, and – like Corral – he’ll have to show he can produce with an offense that’s not so much based on RPOs and his running ability.

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (6-foot-3, 217 pounds)

Last year: In 13 games, he completed 334 of 497 passes (67.2 percent) for 4,319 yards (12.9-yard average) with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Where the Big Boards list him: SI.com’s Kevin Hanson (No. 22); The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (No. 31); Pro Football Focus (No. 47)

Plusses: Has a strong arm, good frame, is considered more accurate than his completion percentage indicates (because of a lot of drops) and has mobility in and out of the pocket (98 carries for 223 yards and five touchdowns last season).

Minuses: Depending on how important hand size is to teams, Pickett’s very small 8.5-inch hand could be a concern, especially considering he was a frequent fumbler in college. Does not have a particularly quick release either.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (6-foot-3, 211 pounds)

Last year: In 14 games, he completed 251 of 387 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,334 yards (13.5-yard average) with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Where the Big Boards list him: SI.com’s Kevin Hanson (No. 41); The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (No. 41); Pro Football Focus (No. 32)

Plusses: Gets a lot of praise for his leadership and work ethic, reads defenses well and can contribute with his legs (110 carries, 355 yards and six touchdowns last season).

Minuses: Arm strength is considered good, not great. He had bouts of inconsistency, and his release is a touch on the slower side.

Malik Willis, Liberty (6-foot-1, 219 pounds)

Last year: In 13 games, he completed 207 of 339 passes (61.1 percent) for 2,857 yards (13.8-yard average) with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Where the Big Boards list him: SI.com’s (No. 35); The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (No. 32); Pro Football Focus (No. 22)

Plusses: Has a very powerful arm, the ability to throw from all angles and tremendous elusiveness, evidenced by his 878 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Minuses: Consistency is an issue, has been criticized for staring down targets and has a tendency to leave the pocket too quickly.