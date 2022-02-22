Glennon's Titans Mock: Version 1.0

With the NFL free agency signing period still weeks away, an edge rusher and a wide receiver look like the best ideas for early-round selections.

NASHVILLE – We’ll acknowledge the obvious up front: Mock drafts in general are exercises in futility and foolishness, and those done prior to NFL free agency, which begins March 16, are even more so.

Why? Because no one knows exactly what NFL rosters will look like a month from today.

Will the Titans, for instance, need an edge rusher at that point? Surely so if Harold Landry winds up moving on. But not if he stays. Will the Titans fill their vacancies at tight end through free agency, or will they still be needy come the draft? What about the offensive line? Will Rodger Saffold still be on the roster or not in a month? What about Ben Jones and or Taylor Lewan?

All that said, mock drafts are also harmless and fun.

They offer a glimpse at some of the talented players who will be available when the NFL Draft gets underway on April 28, and an idea of which positions may need filling based on what transpires in free agency.

So, here’s my Titans Mock Draft 1.0, which will consist of a first and third-round pick. The Titans are without a second-round pick at present, having traded that to Atlanta as part of the deal that brought Julio Jones here last year. I’ll try to go the distance at least a couple of times – making picks in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds (as well as potential compensatory selections in the fourth and sixth rounds) -- at some point down the line.

First Round

Pick: 26

Jermaine Johnson, Edge rusher, Florida State (6-foot-4, 259 pounds)

I went back and forth positionally on this pick, sometimes leaning toward a wide receiver and sometimes leaning toward an edge rusher. But let’s be honest: If the Titans aren’t able to re-sign Landry, I think edge rusher becomes the greatest position of need. We assume Bud Dupree will be fully healthy and playing up to his ceiling next season, but there’s no guarantee. There are also questions regarding Rashad Weaver, last year’s fourth-round pick. He may become an impact player at some point, but who’s to say after he played just 12 defensive snaps before suffering a season-ending injury in 2021? Behind those two, Ola Adeniyi is a pending unrestricted free agent and Derick Roberson is a depth player.

Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, posting 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He ranked sixth nationally in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss. Another asset is that he’s not just a one-dimensional pass-rusher. His total of 70 tackles was most among all Power 5 defensive linemen in 2021, and most analysts agree that – at this stage of his development – he may actually be better against the run than the pass. Nonetheless, his athleticism and flexibility are such that Johnson should make a big impact getting after the quarterback. Johnson’s stock appeared to rise after a strong showing during the Senior Bowl, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll last until Tennessee’s pick.

Third Round

Pick: 90

Jalen Tolbert, Wide receiver, South Alabama (6-foot-1, 195 pounds)

Whether Julio Jones returns or not in 2022, the team has a need for speed that’s not on the roster at present. We all know A.J. Brown is a bona fide No. 1 receiver, but both he and running back Derrick Henry would benefit from a player who stretches defenses and creates space as a downfield threat.

Tolbert was exactly that at South Alabama, where he topped 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons. In 2021, he averaged an eye-opening 18 yards per reception, making 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. Not impressed by a Sun Belt Conference player, you say? Well, consider what Tolbert did against some of the more recognizable schools he played against: He caught five passes for 168 yards against Southern Miss; caught seven passes for 108 yards against Appalachian State; had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against the University of Tennessee; and posted 10 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown against Coastal Carolina.

Analysts like his leaping ability, his wingspan and his ability to track the ball as well. Tolbert isn’t especially tall and he’s not especially strong. He’s also considered a little raw. But even before he’s fully polished, Tolbert could provide a deep threat the Titans desperately need. Tolbert may be off the board by the time the Titans pick late in the third round, but he’d be mighty tempting if still available.