Draft Day Shocker: A.J. Brown Traded

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson never said he could see into the future.

When asked last week about whether the Tennessee Titans might trade wide receiver, the general manager replied, “I do not foresee that happening.”

Thursday, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans dealt Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, they got the 18th overall selection along with a third-round pick (No. 101).

Tennessee used No. 18 to select wide receiver Treylon Burks, a wide receiver out of Arkansas, who often was compared to Brown in the run-up to the draft.

“I got a phone call and it was from Tennessee, just looked at it and I thought, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” Burks said. “I had looked on Instragram afterwards and I saw that they had traded (Brown) to the Eagles.

“… That was one of my dreams – to also play with him. But also, I’m going to do what I do and just go out there and play football.”

Shortly thereafter, the Titans traded No. 101 along with their original first-round pick (No. 26) to the New York Jets for a second-round pick (No. 35), a third-round pick (No. 69) and a fifth-round pick (No. 133).

The moves increased to 10 the number of picks they have in this year's draft, which continues Friday and Saturday. That includes four in the first 90 selections. At the start of the proceedings, they had seven overall and two of the first 90.

Brown, a second-round pick in 2019, led the Titans in receiving each of his first three years in the league. Overall, he has 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns overall. He is tied for 10th in the league in receiving touchdowns, 11th in yards per reception (16.2) and 17th in receiving yards over that span.

He has one year remaining on his initial contract and failed to report for the start of offseason conditioning program because he wanted a contract extension done. He reportedly got what he wanted from the Eagles in the form of a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.

“Actually, my high school coach said it (Thursday) morning that the Titans were going to get me,” Burks said. “I didn’t believe him at the time. But then, once I got the call, it was like, ‘This dude was right.’

“… I’ve kind of mimicked myself on certain things after (Brown). It’s just an honor.”

