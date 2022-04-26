Sizing Up the Sweet Spot of this Titans Draft

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans excited about this week’s NFL Draft should maintain patience.

The team currently has one pick – 26th overall – among the first 89 selections. Only two franchises – the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams – have fewer picks (neither has any) during that stretch.

As things stand now, the Titans’ sweet spot in this year’s draft will be in rounds three and four, when they have three picks – the 90th, 131st and 143rd overall selections. Only one team – the Kansas City Chiefs (four) – has more picks during that stretch than do the Titans.

General manager Jon Robinson’s track record provides additional reason for optimism when it comes to that portion of the selection process.

Since taking over in 2016, Robinson has made seven third-round selections. Three established themselves as starters – safety Kevin Byard (2016), tight end Jonnu Smith (2017) and right guard Nate Davis (2019). Another – cornerback Elijah Molden (2021) – is the current starter at nickel back. A fifth selection – inside linebacker Monty Rice (2021) – showed some promise as a rookie before getting hurt.

Only two of Robinson’s seven third-round picks have been duds Those are wide receiver Taywan Taylor (2017) and running back Darrynton Evans (2020).

As for the fourth round, Robinson has surprisingly made only three picks in six years.

The best to date was safety Amani Hooker (2019), who took over a starter’s role last year and has a combined five interceptions in the last two seasons. The other two were wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and edge rusher Rashad Weaver, both selected last year. Fitzpatrick’s future looks cloudy after he was cut after training camp last season before returning to the 53-man roster in mid-November and playing four games. Weaver seemed to flash some potential in the preseason but was limited to just two regular-season games – and 12 defensive snaps – due to injury.

So, who might be available for the Titans when they have their three picks in that 90-to-143 stretch?

The Athletic took an interesting approach in a recent big board of prospects, compiling the input of 70 draft analysts to form a consensus ranking.

Here’s how things shook out at four perceived positions of need for the Titans, according to that consensus ranking:

• Wide receiver – Khalil Shakir (Boise St.) was 90th; Justyn Ross (Clemson) was 113th; Romeo Doubs (Nevada) was 130th; and Danny Gray (SMU) was 139th.

• Tight end – Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina) was 93rd; Jelani Woods (Virginia) was 99th; Cade Otton (Washington) was 103rd; Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) was 112th; and Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin) was 135th.

• Guard – Ed Ingram (LSU) was 104th; Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan) was 109th; and Zach Tom (Wake Forest) was 128th.

• Tackle – Rasheed Walker (Penn St.) was 111th; Max Mitchell (Louisiana) was 115th; Thayer Munford (Ohio State) was 133rd; and Braxton Jones (Southern Utah) was 137th.

In other words, the Titans can expect to address some of their primary needs with their greatest concentration of selections. They – and their fans -- just have to wait until that time.