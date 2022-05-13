The 2022 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Here is the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 schedule:

WEEK 1

• Sept. 11: vs. New York Giants. 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Under coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have held two teams scoreless. The first was against the Giants the last time these teams met (17-0, Dec. 16, 2018).

WEEK 2

• Sept. 19 (Monday): at Buffalo, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Buffalo is the only team outside the AFC South that Tennessee has played every year since Mike Vrabel became head coach. The teams have split four meetings with the Titans having won the last two.

WEEK 3

• Sept. 25: vs. Las Vegas, noon (Fox)

Ryan Tannehill’s single-game high for passing yards as the Titans’ quarterback is 391, against the Raiders in 2019 (at Oakland). The franchise high during the Titans era (1999-resent) is 492 by Billy Volek against the Raiders in 2004 (at Oakland).

WEEK 4

• Oct. 2: at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)

For his career, free agent tight end Austin Hooper has one game with multiple touchdown catches. He caught two the only time he played at Indianapolis (Sept. 22, 2019).

WEEK 5

• Oct.9: at Washington, noon, (CBS)

The Titans have faced quarterback Carson Wentz three times and have won all three, two last season against Indianapolis and one in 2018 against Philadelphia. Two of the three were decided by three points.

WEEK 6

• Oct. 16: Bye

The Titans played 12 straight games before their bye in 2021 and 13 straight games in 2020 after their bye was adjusted due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This year, they finish with 12 straight.

WEEK 7

• Oct. 23: vs. Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

As division rivals, the Titans and Colts have split the season series just six times (2006-08, 2011 and 2019-20), which means whichever team won three weeks earlier will have a chance to make this season business as usual. Tennessee won both meetings in 2021.

WEEK 8

• Oct. 30: at Houston, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Of Derrick Henry’s five career 200-yard rushing games, three have come against the Texans – two in Houston (211 yards in 2019 and 250 yards in 2020).

WEEK 9

• Nov. 6: at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

The last time these teams met, Week 7 last season, was the first time in more than two years that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass. The Titans won 17-3.

WEEK 10

• Nov. 13: vs. Denver, noon, (CBS)

The last time the Titans were held scoreless the Broncos beat them 16-0 in 2019. Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback in the next contest and has started every game (regular season and playoffs) since.

WEEK 11

• Nov. 17 (Thursday): at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., (Prime Video)

In each of the last three meetings between these teams, the winner scored at least 40 points and the final margin has been more than 21 points. The Packers won two of three, including 40-14 at Green Bay in 2020.

WEEK 12

• Nov. 27: vs. Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

The Bengals are 2-0 against the Titans since they selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, 31-20 at Cincinnati during the 2020 regular season and 19-16 at Nissan Stadium in last season’s playoffs.

WEEK 13

• Dec. 4: at Philadelphia, noon, (Fox)

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, traded to the Eagles during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will be the main attraction. Brown was the Titans’ leading receiver in each of his first three NFL seasons.

WEEK 14

• Dec. 11: vs. Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Doug Pederson is the Jaguars’ third different head coach in as many seasons. He faced the Titans once in his five seasons as Philadelphia Eagles head coach (2016-20), a 26-23 Tennessee overtime victory in 2018.

WEEK 15

• Dec. 18: at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jeffery Simmons made his NFL debut on Oct. 20, 2019 against the Chargers at Nissan Stadium. He made six tackles, which stood as his career-high for more than a year and was a major factor in a game-saving goal-line stand.

WEEK 16

• Dec. 24: vs. Houston, noon (CBS)

The last six meetings between these division rivals at Nissan Stadium have been decided by fewer than 10 points. In two, the final margin was three points (2018, 2019) and one went to overtime (2020).

WEEK 17

• Dec. 29: vs. Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

The Cowboys won the last two games they have played at Nissan Stadium by a combined score of 71-24, including a 45-14 rout in 2006.

WEEK 18

• Jan. 7 or 8: at Jacksonville, TBD (TBD)

As a rookie, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had one game with at least one touchdown passing and running. It was a 37-19 loss to Tennessee in Week 5 at Jacksonville.