Mock Draft Roundup: A Tale of Two Tackles

Nine years after they selected Taylor Lewan at No. 11 overall, his replacement could arrive at No. 11 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After seven straight losses left them with a 7-10 record and out of the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans earned the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The last time the franchise picked at that spot was 2014, and the settled on left tackle Taylor Lewan.

The popular opinion among early mock drafts is that now that the Titans are back at No. 11, they will select Lewan’s replacement.

The two most popular names in forecasting the Titans’ first-round selection are Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Paris Johnson of Ohio State. Skoronski (6-foot-6, 345 pounds) allowed six pressures and one sack this season. Johnson (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) gave up nine quarterback hurries and one sack.

Here is a rundown of what early mock drafts project for the Titans:

Pro Football Focus: Paris Johnson, T, Ohio State

With injuries having piled up over the years, there’s no certainty that the 31-year-old Taylor Lewan will be back in a Titans uniform next season. Johnson could rejoin former college linemate Nicholas Petit-Frere as the bookend tackles for Tennessee next season. In Johnson’s first year as the Buckeyes' starting left tackle, he allowed only 14 pressures on 449 pass-blocking snaps.

CBS Sports: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. The Titans offense has been stagnant at times and adding a downfield threat will be at the top of the offseason to-do list.

USA Today: Paris Johnson, T, Ohio State

Jon Robinson's midseason firing has to be a harbinger of a more widespread shake-up for a franchise that just a year ago was the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. No matter the form or extent of the rebuild, significant work needs to be done to a crumbling offensive front, especially if the team dumps longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan in a cost-saving move. An astute run blocker with the athleticism to become a top-flight pass protector, Johnson should be an attractive building block for fellow former Buckeye Mike Vrabel.

Draft Network: Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

This pick remains the same as my previous NFL mock draft. Much like Las Vegas, Tennessee’s offensive line needs an upgrade and the Titans take advantage of Peter Skoronski’s slight fall out of the top 10 due to arm-length concerns. Skoronski can play multiple positions along the line but has the highest upside at guard, where he can be an upgrade over everyone else the Titans currently have under contract for 2023 at that position. They may choose to play him at tackle and see if he can hang there at the NFL level before kicking him inside—and there’s nothing wrong with that. Either way, he can be a mainstay on a Titans’ OL that needs rebuilding.

Yahoo!: Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

The Titans could use some insurance at tackle, depending on what happens with Taylor Lewan. They can cut him rather easily and they need a long-term left tackle to replace him at some point. Skoronski can be that guy for them.

ESPN+: Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Tennessee has needs at multiple spots along the offensive line, and Skoronski can play all five positions. Despite more than 2,200 snaps at left tackle over his career, there will be some debate about whether he projects better inside or outside. But regardless of where he ends up -- I think he's a tackle -- Skoronski's balance, toughness and physicality as a blocker fit well with the Titans' downhill scheme. Tennessee has allowed 45 sacks this season (tied for seventh-most) and can always use top-tier run-blockers to open things up for Derrick Henry.

Draft Wire: Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

This offense desperately needs more weapons in the passing game, but with [TCU wide receiver Quentin] Johnston off the board, tackle is the more pressing need with the best value still available. Skoronski is as polished and pro-ready as any prospect in this class, and would be an immediate upgrade on the right side.

The 33rd Team: Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Taylor Lewan has struggled to stay healthy for the Titans , and the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jones plays with a physical edge that should fit right in with coach Mike Vrabel.