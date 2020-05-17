AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Humphries Reflects on Long Wait For Playoff Debut

David Boclair

Adam Humphries’ wait to experience an NFL playoff game lasted a little longer.

The wide receiver finally got there in 2019, his fifth year in the league and first with the Tennessee Titans. Yet it was not until the conference championship – the Titans’ third postseason contest in as many week – that he finally got on the field.

An ankle injury sustained late in the regular season forced him to sit out the wild card round at New England and the divisional round at Baltimore.

“It was a cool experience to be able to play in the postseason and to see our team really get hot and play our best football towards the end of the season,” Humphries told GoUpstate.com last week. “… It was such an awesome experience to get out in there in Kansas City.”

Humphries played just 13 snaps in the 35-24 loss at Kansas City that ended the Titans’ playoff run.

He made the most of those limited opportunities, though, with four receptions for 25 yards. Three of his catches went for first downs (two on third down, one on fourth down) and the other was a nine-yard gain on first-and-15. Only Corey Davis, with five, caught more passes for Tennessee that day.

Prior to that, Humphries had missed six straight contests, which also was something new. During his first four seasons in the league he missed just four games – and two of those were because he spent a little time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad as a rookie (he was undrafted out of Clemson).

“Obviously the ankle injury was tough, but our team did a great job of taking care of me and allowing me to get back the best I could,” he said. “It’s a tricky injury especially with my position and being able to cut and separate with quickness, it really hurts that ability.”

He managed to get healthy just in time to get some playoff experience.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evans' Education Included Study of Titans' Scheme

Third-round draft pick arrives with more than just a passing knowledge of the offense

Mike Hogan

Plotting A Path To The Playoffs

Five things last season's AFC runners-up can do in 2020 to help them stay on course

David Boclair

Football Was Not First Choice for Undrafted Rookie

TCU Tackle Anthony McKinney did not play until his junior year in high school

Mike Hogan

Incentives for Minority Hires

David Boclair

Browns Coach Calls Conklin a 'Perfect' Free Agent Fit

Bill Callahan says the former Tennessee Titans starter's skills mesh perfectly with his new team's offense

David Boclair

Inside AFC South: The Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill have much more experience than Gardner Minshew

David Boclair

Preseason Schedule Set

The four-game tune-up begins with an afternoon kickoff on the road

David Boclair

Analyst Says Titans Should Spend to Add Clowney

Potential to be the AFC South's best team overrides some sense of fiscal responsibility says NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.

David Boclair

Titans' Original Memphis Man, Pepper Rodgers, Dies

Former USFL and CFL head coach could not generate initial interest for an NFL team in Nashville

David Boclair

Did Titans Cost Themselves A Super Bowl Shot by Paying Tannehill?

No quarterback earning an average of $20 million or more has ever led his team to a title

David Boclair

by

Titanfan