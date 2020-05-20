AllTitans
Brown's Offseason A Tale of Diapers, Jerseys

Mike Hogan

From his home in Nashville, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to train and has his sights set on his second year in the NFL.

Brown’s offseason has included more than just workouts and football, though. Diapers and jerseys have kept him busy too.

On April 28, the 22-year-old announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram and Twitter.

Brown talked about the life milestone during a video conference with local media Wednesday, calling it a blessing and making it known that he is more than a spectator in the little girl’s earliest days – and not just because of social distancing during the time of COVID-19.

“A beautiful baby girl,” Brown said. “I have definitely been wiping everything down. It’s been a blessing, seeing her grow each and every day. I am not getting too much sleep right now, but I know it will get better.

“I am glad this happened in the offseason. It’s been great. Each and every day.”

With a team-leading 52 catches for 1, 051 yards and eight touchdowns, Brown quickly became a favorite among Titans fans during his rookie season.

Earlier in May, Brown purchased his No. 11 jersey for 10 of his lucky Twitter followers. Brown said the support he gets from Titan fans humbles him. Those who have benefited from his generosity include a young boy who will have to grow into his jersey and a husband who bought his wife one for Mother’s Day so that the couple could dress in his-and-hers Brown jerseys.

“It means the world to me, honestly,” Brown said. “I wanted to give Nashville people and everybody else an opportunity to be a Titans fan and represent us well. I feel like Titans fans don’t get enough credit. I wanted to share some love and give back as much as I can.”

