Firkser Agrees to New Contract

NASHVILLE – Anthony Firkser has a tendency to make his catches count. That was particularly true during the Tennessee Titans’ recent postseason run.

With three receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, the backup tight end led the Titans in postseason touchdown receptions and in yards-per-reception among players who caught more than one pass.

Franchise officials figure they can count on him for more of the same in 2020. Tennessee announced Thursday that it has re-signed Fisker, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.

Undrafted out of Harvard in 2017, he spent time with Kansas City and the New York Jets that season. He earned an opportunity with the Titans after he took part in their 2018 rookie orientation and eventually made the active roster out of training camp.

For his career (27 games), he has 33 receptions, 20 of which have resulted in first downs. Of his three postseason catches, two were for touchdowns and the other was a first down.

“I think (Firkser) was a player that we got in here and developed, and he’s done some things for us,” coach Mike Vrabel said during the season. “… That’s really all you do, you just get an opportunity, you prepare, you go out and you get the opportunity to make plays … then you make them because then the quarterback gives you more opportunities.”

The Titans currently have five tight ends under contract for next season or beyond. That group includes veterans Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith, rookie Parker Hesse, who spent all of 2019 on the practice squad, and the recently signed Cole Herdman, who spent time on the Baltimore and Detroit practice squads last season.