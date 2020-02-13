AllTitans
Firkser Agrees to New Contract

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Anthony Firkser has a tendency to make his catches count. That was particularly true during the Tennessee Titans’ recent postseason run.

With three receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, the backup tight end led the Titans in postseason touchdown receptions and in yards-per-reception among players who caught more than one pass.

Franchise officials figure they can count on him for more of the same in 2020. Tennessee announced Thursday that it has re-signed Fisker, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next month.

Undrafted out of Harvard in 2017, he spent time with Kansas City and the New York Jets that season. He earned an opportunity with the Titans after he took part in their 2018 rookie orientation and eventually made the active roster out of training camp.

For his career (27 games), he has 33 receptions, 20 of which have resulted in first downs. Of his three postseason catches, two were for touchdowns and the other was a first down.

“I think (Firkser) was a player that we got in here and developed, and he’s done some things for us,” coach Mike Vrabel said during the season. “… That’s really all you do, you just get an opportunity, you prepare, you go out and you get the opportunity to make plays … then you make them because then the quarterback gives you more opportunities.”

The Titans currently have five tight ends under contract for next season or beyond. That group includes veterans Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith, rookie Parker Hesse, who spent all of 2019 on the practice squad, and the recently signed Cole Herdman, who spent time on the Baltimore and Detroit practice squads last season.

A Year Later, Simmons' Knee Injury Already a Distant Memory

Tennessee Titans' top pick in 2019 NFL Draft looks forward to playing with benefit of offseason preparation, without restrictions of a knee brace

David Boclair

Another Pees Leaves Coaching Staff

Quality control assistant Matt Pees becomes a high school head coach following his father's retirement

David Boclair

Three of the four AFC South teams look like potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Philip Rivers.

David Boclair

Tannehill Preps for Free Agency by Changing Agents

CAA Sports, which also represents Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, welcomes the quarterback

David Boclair

Others Have Made Step Titans Hope to Take

Four NFL teams in the last decade won a Super Bowl a year after losing in conference championship

David Boclair

Titans Hire Jim Haslett, Won't Have a Defensive Coordinator

Veteran who once directed a defense that included Mike Vrabel is added as inside linebackers coach

David Boclair

Derrick Henry Doubles Up on Rushing Titles

Tennessee Titans back is the first since 2005 to lead the NFL in the regular season and playoffs

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Brown Denied Offensive Rookie of the Year Honor

Wide receiver finished third among national panel of 50 Associated Press voters

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Tannehill Named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Veteran started 2019 as a backup, finished better than ever

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

D Coordinator Change Rarely Goes Off Without Hitch

Dean Pees did not have a significant struggle in his first season the way his predecessors did

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55