Friday Injury Report: Will Farley Fill in at Cornerback?

NASHVILLE – Has Caleb Farley’s time finally arrived?

It is likely that the Tennessee Titans will have to do something different at cornerback Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

Kristian Fulton and Jackrabbit Jenkins have started every game this season and are among the team leaders in defensive snaps. Fulton, however, did not practice Friday due to a hamstring injury sustained last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also sat out Thursday’s workout, which makes it seem unlikely he will be able to play against the Bills (a final injury report will be released Saturday).

If Fulton, who has one interception and is tied for the team lead with six passes defended, can’t go, coaches will choose his replacement from a group that includes Farley, the Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, Breon Borders, Chris Jackson and Elijah Molden.

“I think all of those guys (have) to be ready to go based on who’s available … and based on where guys fit,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “We just have to see as the week progresses where we’re at with those guys and see where it goes.”

Farley is the most intriguing option because of his draft status, his athleticism and his size (6-foot-2, 197 pounds). He has missed three of the first five games with a shoulder injury and has been on the field for just 32 defensive snaps in the contests for which he has been available. Plus, he got relatively little experience in college (24 games played) and was unable to take part in offseason workouts because he was recovering from back surgery.

It should be noted that he also is the only other Titans cornerback on this week’s injury report. Farley missed Thursday’s practice with an illness but was a full participant on Friday.

“There were some setbacks there, unfortunately dealing with an illness,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Just trying to get weight back and strength. … I think mentally he has been sharp and was able to get some work in (Friday) and will get some (Saturday).”

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and ILB Monty Rice (groin). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), CB Caleb Farley (illness), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Chester Rogers (groin), DL Teair Tart (toe) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

BUFFALO

Did not practice: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), DT Star Lotulelei (not injury related-rest), CB Siran Neal (illness) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related-rest). Limited participation: LB Matt Milano (hamstring). Full participation: DE Mario Addison (not injury related-rest), OL Ryan Bates (ankle) and OL John Feliciano (elbow).