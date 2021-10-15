    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Caleb Farley, Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins

    Friday Injury Report: Will Farley Fill in at Cornerback?

    Starter Kristian Fulton has missed two straight days of practice, which means the first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech could get his first extended look.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – Has Caleb Farley’s time finally arrived?

    It is likely that the Tennessee Titans will have to do something different at cornerback Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

    Kristian Fulton and Jackrabbit Jenkins have started every game this season and are among the team leaders in defensive snaps. Fulton, however, did not practice Friday due to a hamstring injury sustained last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also sat out Thursday’s workout, which makes it seem unlikely he will be able to play against the Bills (a final injury report will be released Saturday).

    If Fulton, who has one interception and is tied for the team lead with six passes defended, can’t go, coaches will choose his replacement from a group that includes Farley, the Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, Breon Borders, Chris Jackson and Elijah Molden.

    “I think all of those guys (have) to be ready to go based on who’s available … and based on where guys fit,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “We just have to see as the week progresses where we’re at with those guys and see where it goes.”

    Farley is the most intriguing option because of his draft status, his athleticism and his size (6-foot-2, 197 pounds). He has missed three of the first five games with a shoulder injury and has been on the field for just 32 defensive snaps in the contests for which he has been available. Plus, he got relatively little experience in college (24 games played) and was unable to take part in offseason workouts because he was recovering from back surgery.

    It should be noted that he also is the only other Titans cornerback on this week’s injury report. Farley missed Thursday’s practice with an illness but was a full participant on Friday.

    “There were some setbacks there, unfortunately dealing with an illness,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Just trying to get weight back and strength. … I think mentally he has been sharp and was able to get some work in (Friday) and will get some (Saturday).”

    The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Friday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and ILB Monty Rice (groin). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), CB Caleb Farley (illness), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Chester Rogers (groin), DL Teair Tart (toe) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

    BUFFALO

    Did not practice: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), DT Star Lotulelei (not injury related-rest), CB Siran Neal (illness) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related-rest). Limited participation: LB Matt Milano (hamstring). Full participation: DE Mario Addison (not injury related-rest), OL Ryan Bates (ankle) and OL John Feliciano (elbow). 

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) prepares for a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL preseason game at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Will Farley Fill in at Cornerback?

    25 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing during the third quarter against the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
    News

    Who's Counting? When It Comes to Play Time, the Titans

    17 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: Julio Practices

    21 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
    News

    Williamson Never Completely Left Titans Behind

    Oct 14, 2021
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) spends time with his daughter Valentina after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Think Workload Worries Henry, Titans? Think Again

    Oct 13, 2021
    Allen,Josh-Scrambling
    News

    Allen Poses a Formidable, Familiar Challenge for Titans Defense

    Oct 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) walks off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Hooker Working Way Back to Active Roster

    Oct 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Radunz Positioned to be 'Next Man Up'

    Oct 12, 2021
    Avery Williamson of the Jets running the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half of the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2020.
    GM Report

    Titans Plan to Bring Back 2014 Draft Pick

    Oct 14, 2021