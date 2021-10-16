Saturday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out cornerback Kristian Fulton and inside linebacker Monty Rice for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fulton arguably has been Tennessee’s best pass defender this season but will sit with a hamstring injury. Rice has been a special teams stalwart and a backup on defense but will be sidelined by a groin injury.

The good news is that outside linebacker Bud Dupree was a full participant in practice Saturday and is not even among the three players listed as questionable. Left guard Rodger Saffold also is in line to play despite a shoulder injury that limited him in practice the last two days and has been an issue for several weeks.

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Saturday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and ILB Monty Rice (groin). Limited participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (groin) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (illness), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (toe), DL Teair Tart (toe) and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring).

Monday Status – Out: Fulton and Rice. Questionable: Blasingame, McNichols and Rogers.

BUFFALO

Did not practice: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related-rest) and DE Jerry Hughes (not injury related-rest). Limited participation:.None Full participation: DE Mario Addison (not injury related-rest), OL Ryan Bates (ankle), OL John Feliciano (elbow), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), DT Star Lotulelei (not injury related-rest), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), CB Siran Neal (illness) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related-rest).

Monday status – Out: None. Questionable: None.