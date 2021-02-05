Titans To Add Coach from College Ranks

Erik Frazier will fill the opening for an offensive quality control coach.

New offensive coordinator Todd Downing already has used his connections to fill an opening on the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff.

The Titans will add Erik Frazier as an offensive quality control coach, according to Montana State University, which announced the move Thursday evening. Frazier spent the past two seasons as that program’s wide receivers coach.

Tennessee has not formally announced the addition.

Frazier fills an opening created when Chandler Henley followed former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the Atlanta Falcons. Henley, Tennessee’s offensive quality control coach for the past three seasons, will be an assistant offensive line coach with the Falcons.

Downing and Frazier worked together in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings when Downing was tight ends coach and Fraizer spent time there through the Bill Walsh Minority Internship program. He also has interned with Kansas City (2017) and the New York Giants (2019).

Tennessee named Downing its new offensive coordinator last week.

A Philadelphia native, Frazier was a Division II All-American wide receiver at Kutztown State who began his coaching career in 2014 at Delaware Valley College, an NCAA Division III program. He also has had full-time positions at Dayton (2016) and Western Illinois (2018). Along the way he has been a position coach in charge of quarterbacks, wide receivers or both. He added the role of passing game coordinator in 2020.

Montana State currently is conducting a search for a new head coach after Jeff Choate, who had the job for the past four seasons, left to become an assistant coach at the University of Texas.