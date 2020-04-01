AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Country Music Star's Death From Coronavirus Stings Titans GM

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The death of Joe Diffie made headlines in this town.

And for Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, it hit a little too close to home.

Diffie passed away Sunday due to complications from coronavirus. The 61-year-old had a series of country music hits, including five that went to No. 1, during the 1990s and into the early 2000s. His passing came two days after he publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

“He was a guy that I had just met last November at the CMA Awards,” Robinson said Wednesday. “It was during our bye week. So, my wife and I went and got to spend a little bit of time with him. He was just a regular guy who talked about football. He wanted to talk to me about football and not about music, and he loved the Titans. It was just really, really – as a kid growing up listening to all his songs, it was a pretty cool moment to meet him and spend some time with him.

“Then to see how that went so fast over this past weekend was just kind of shocking.”

Like everyone else who works for one of the NFL’s 32 franchises, Robinson has had to make adjustments in recent weeks as the pandemic began its spread throughout the United States. He works from home these days and conducts nearly all of his daily business on the phone or via video chat.

He noted that the Titans closed their executive offices several days ahead of the league’s mandate to do so. And, he said, as far as he knows no one who works for the team has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

That does not mean he has not experienced its impact first-hand.

“The first thing I do in the morning is put the news on and see if there’s any new developments to help fight this thing,” Robinson said. “I’m not that old, I talked to my grandmother last night just to check on her. She’s in her late-80s, and she said it’s nothing like she has ever seen, and she’s been on this rock a lot longer than I have.

“To hear that coming from her, I think that – we’re in a difficult time right now.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Have Talked To Clowney, Ryan

General manager Jon Robinson says he has explored possibilities to sign two of the biggest remaining free agents on defense

David Boclair

Another Free Agent Decides to Re-Sign With Titans

Linebacker Kamalei Correa played the best football of his pro career late in 2019

David Boclair

Robinson: Tagging Henry Hasn't Hurt Negotiations

The Tennessee Titans and their star running back plan to continue to work toward a long-term extension

David Boclair

On Tuesday the NFL gave maybe the most optimistic picture of the…

David Boclair

Titans Add Another From Atlanta

Defensive Jack Crawford becomes the fourth 2020 free agent addition, the third who played for the Falcons

David Boclair

The NFL continues to insist the 2020 season will take place as…

David Boclair

Mock Check: McShay Goes Two Deep

ESPN draft analyst sees a pass rusher in the first round, a pass protector in the second for the Tennessee Titans

David Boclair

Beasley Provides Another Opportunity With Top 2015 Draft Pick

The Tennessee Titans are now one of three teams that had a top 10 pick overall that year to acquire another player from among those 10

David Boclair

Extension Puts Tannehill in Upper Crust of 2012 QB Class

Tennessee Titans quarterback now can approach $200 million in career earnings

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Mock Check: Analytics Delivers an Edge Rusher

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund determines the first-round picks based on a mathematical formula that focuses on wins

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55