AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Appalachian State Running Back Gives Titans Options

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson says he prefers game film to measurables.

In Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans, the Tennessee Titans’ third-round pick (No. 93 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, the fifth-year general manager got both. He also got a complementary piece to starting running back Derrick Henry.

“Right now, what you’re looking at is a guy we really liked from a character standpoint and a skillset,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “What his role will be and how we’ll use him will all be defined by the player and how much he can handle.”

At 5-foot-10, 203 pounds, Evans is not built like Henry, but his college stats are comparable to two guys who have put up big numbers in the NFL. He is one of three players in FBS history – Christian McCaffrey (2015, Stanford) and former Titans star Chris Johnson (2007, East Carolina) are the others – with at least 1,400 rushing yards, five touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the same season. Evans did so last fall when he was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

His three career touchdowns on kickoff returns are a school record.

“It’s just really using my speed to my advantage, using my vision and just making people miss” Evans said. “It’s just something I’ve always worked on, always been able to do and I’m willing to do that. So, when it comes to special teams – whether it’s kick return, punt return, things like that – it’s just, once you get the ball, making a play.”

At the NFL’s scouting combine in February, he stood out among the running backs with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash that was second-fastest at the position and the fourth overall athleticism score among the running backs.

The Titans created an opening immediately behind Derrick Henry on the depth chart when they waived Dion Lewis just before the start of the free agency signing period. For two seasons, Lewis served as a chance of pace back and the primary running back option in pass sets.

Without Lewis, the next two in line are Dalyn Dawkins and Shaun Wilson, two players who spent the majority of 2019 on the practice squad. Between them, those two have combined for 17 carries for 55 yards and three receptions for five yards in their NFL careers.

Under different circumstances, those two would have been given the opportunity to battle for the Lewis’ old job during training camp and the preseason. Now, each will have to fight to earn a roster spot.

“I can change the pace of a game, whether you need something – 80 yards, a quick play or just any kind of explosive plays,” Evans said. “I feel I can get the job done and [Henry and I] can be a great combination.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Land LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton in Second Round

A two-year starter after serving a full-season suspension in 2017, many considered him a first-round talent in the 2020 NFL Draft

David Boclair

2020 NFL Draft Day Two: Live Updates and Analysis

The Titans are scheduled to make one pick in the second round and one pick in the third round

David Boclair

First Round Draft Grades

David Boclair

Mock Check: SI Predicts the Second, Third Rounds

Tennessee Titans are scheduled to make one pick in each round; Kevin Hanson sees them going for speed

David Boclair

NFL Draft 2020: SI Names Round 1 Winners and Losers

David Boclair

Assessing the Titans Needs, Options After Round One

Plenty of talented players are still available after the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

David Boclair

Vrabel Explains the Draft Night Scene at His Home

The Tennessee Titans coach generated attention for the cast of characters on camera during the first-round selection of Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson.

David Boclair

Titans See 'Big Man' Wilson As a Perfect Fit

Tennessee's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft immediately becomes one of the largest men on the roster.

David Boclair

Titans Take Georgia Tackle Isaiah Wilson

First-round pick in 2020 NFL Draft is an obvious choice to replace 2016 first-round choice Jack Conklin, now with Cleveland.

David Boclair

Titans Draft Preview: Predicting The Picks

Based on roster needs, here is what general manager Jon Robinson could do with its seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft

David Boclair

by

thewwwebb