What the Titans Get By Re-Signing Dennis Kelly

Dennis Kelly is not new to the Tennessee Titans. Far from it.

One of the earliest – and most underrated – moves Jon Robinson made when he became the Titans general manager in 2016 was to trade wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham to acquire Kelly.

“I can kind of say I’m one of Jon’s guys which is a nice feeling,” Kelly said. “… It’s just good to know the people that are your bosses believe in you.”

His job will be a new one, though.

When Jack Conklin, the starting right tackle for the past four years, agreed to a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns, Robinson did not feel the need to go out and get another free agent to replace him. Instead, Kelly got a new contract, one that pays him like a starter (three years, $21 million), which is exactly what the Titans expect him to be in 2020.

Here is a look at what the Titans are getting with their decision to promote from within rather than bring in an outsider.

Size: Last season, Kelly was one of 21 players in the NFL listed at 6-foot-8 or taller. At 321 pounds, he also ranked among the league’s 25 heaviest players. Simply put: He is a big man. He is two inches taller and 13 pounds heavier than the man he will replace, Conklin, and even has a little size on left tackle Taylor Lewan (6-7, 308). Kelly will be the biggest among the Titans’ starting blockers.

First-hand knowledge: He has been with the Titans since 2016, which means he has spent the past two years working under coach Mike Vrabel, offensive line coach Keith Carter and even longer working alongside some of his teammates. Nothing that is asked of him will be a surprise and nothing he offers will be a surprise. After the sometimes-frustrating adjustment periods free agent left guard Rodger Saffold and rookie right guard Nate Davis endured early last season, that will provide everyone a sense of comfort.

Touchdowns: Kelly is one of seven offensive linemen to catch a touchdown pass during the seven years he has been in the league. He joined that group last November when he scored on a 1-yard reception against Jacksonville. He doubled up with another in the postseason, in the AFC Championship at Kansas City. It is not a necessary skill for an offensive lineman, but it is an entertaining one. And the Titans know they can get creative with him.

Insider knowledge?: His brother, Tim Kelly, is the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, one of Tennessee’s AFC South rivals. This is not to suggest that the two sit down and compare notes each time the Titans and Texans play, but it can’t hurt to know how an opposing coach thinks. And who knows? Maybe around a family dinner a little information is revealed that could pay dividends? Tim Kelly was a defensive lineman during his college career, so at the very least there was probably a time when he helped his brother become a better blocker.

Little (if any) upside: Kelly is 30 years old and has been in the NFL for seven seasons. He has had limited runs as a starter, including three straight weeks in 2018 at right tackle when Conklin was injured and the first four games of 2019 at left tackle while Lewan served a suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. So, the Titans know what he can do, and they know what he can do on a week-to-week basis. Chances are slim he will be significantly better playing 16 weeks straight.