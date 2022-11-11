Tannehill 'Making Progress, Feeling Better'

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill practiced for the third straight day on Friday, easily the heaviest weekly workload he’s undertaken since suffering his ankle injury on Oct. 23.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback appeared increasingly mobile as the week went along, based on observations during periods that were open to the media, though coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill was a limited participant in Friday's workout as he was on Wednesday. He was a full participant on Thursday.

“We’ll see how it goes the next couple of days,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s making progress and feeling better.”

Tannehill had started a franchise-record 49 straight games before an ankle injury sustained in a win over Indianapolis caused him to miss the last two contests. Rookie Malik Willis took over as starter, quarterbacking the Titans in a 17-10 win at Houston and a 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City.

The Titans were limited passing in both those contests. Willis completed a combined 11 of 26 passes for 135 yards and one interception. He posted a 42.9 quarterback rating in those games and was sacked six times.

In the six games Tannehill played before the injury, he completed 95 of 146 passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 97.8 quarterback rating.

But even with Tannehill in the lineup, the run-heavy Titans offense had not produced much in the passing game. Through the first six games, the Titans were averaging just 165.5 passing yards, which ranked 29th in the league.

Denver has the NFL’s top-rated pass defense, allowing an average of just 165.8 yards per game. The Broncos have allowed a league-low four touchdown passes this season, and opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 72.4.

In addition to Tannehill's possible return, Tennessee’s passing attack could get a boost in the form of rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who’s eligible to return from the injured reserve list after missing four games with a toe injury. The Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick caught 10 passes for 129 yards in the team’s first four contests.

“I would say (their defensive backs) are real fast guys, long,” Burks said. “We’ve just got to go out there and play our brand of football – physical – and let God determine the outcome.”