How Does Henry Stack Up in MVP Race?

History favors quarterbacks, but the Tennessee Titans running back is in the mix with four of them this year.

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award has been a quarterbacks honor to win from the outset.

Only a handful of running backs have earned the MVP. Since 1999, four running backs have done it. The last was former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he ran for more than 2,000 yards.

With that said, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has put forth an MVP-like season. The 26-year-old star is well on his way to a second consecutive rushing title as he leads the league with 1,532 yards. He is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with 14.

In the Titans’ 31-10 victory over the Jaguars, Henry amassed 215 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns. It was his second 200-yard game of the season and fourth of his career. He is the first running back to have two 200-yard performances in a single season since former Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi had three in 2016. Only four other running backs have one such performance since the start of 2018.

Additionally, Henry became the first player in league history to have four games with 200-plus yards and two touchdowns. He has a chance to become the eighth player in league history to reach the 2,000-yard mark.

Yet with three weeks remaining, he is not considered the favorite.

A breakdown of worthy MVP candidates:

Derrick Henry, running back, Tennessee Titans

The case for Henry: Would the Titans be at 9-4 with a chance to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008 without him?

Henry has rushed for 100 yards or more seven times this season. The Titans have won five of those games. He has taken control of almost every contest he has played in the season. He put the team on his back in an overtime victory over the Texans in October, when he had 264 yards from scrimmage (212 rushing, 52 receiving yards) and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. He ran all over the Baltimore Ravens and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. A week later against the Indianapolis Colts, he amassed more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes took home MVP honors in 2018, and he is the favorite this season. After leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last season, Mahomes has not taken any steps back. The league’s top passer, Mahomes leads the league in passing yards with 4,208 and is among the leaders in touchdowns with 33. He has thrown the second-fewest interceptions among the passing leaders (5).

The case for Mahomes: He is arguably the best quarterback in the league and seems to find a new way to impress every week. The only thing that will hold Mahomes back is if he has another three-interception performance, like he did on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. However, he still found a way to throw for nearly 400 yards and had two touchdown passes. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in six straight games.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers seems to be Mahomes’ biggest threat at this rate. The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP is in the middle of one of his best seasons. Rodgers is third in passing yards (3,685), first in touchdowns (39) and first in passer rating (119.7). He has thrown the fewest interceptions in the league (4). The Packers have already clinched the NFC North Division.

The case for Rodgers: While he has a No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams and a solid running back, Aaron Jones, Rodgers has always had less to work with on offense than most other elite quarterbacks. Yet, he always finds a way to be one of the best in the game. However, if Rodgers cannot lead the Packers to the No. 1 seed, his chances will likely decrease significantly.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson, a six-time Pro Bowler, was the MVP front runner through the first half of the season. His odds have decreased recently as Mahomes and Rodgers have emerged as the favorites. He leads the league in completion percentage (70.4), is tied for third in passing yards (3,685) and is second in touchdowns (36).

The case for Wilson: Wilson has long been a dynamic playmaker, and that has been on display again this season. The Seahawks have not been as good on the defensive side of the football, and Wilson, along with the rest of the offense, has had to bail the team out of some tough situations.

However, his interception total will likely loom large at season's end. He currently has 12 -- the most of all MVP hopefuls.

Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Perhaps no quarterback has improved more this season than Allen. He is among the leaders in every statistical category for quarterbacks. He has 3,641 yards, 28 touchdowns and has completed 68.6 percent of his passes. He has 35 total touchdowns on the season, with six others rushing and one receiving. He is on pace to throw for 4,500 yards and will likely reach 35 passing touchdowns. He has six 300-yard passing games this season, one shy of Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record (7 games in 2003).

The case for Allen: If Buffalo leap frogs Kansas City for the No. 1 seed, his odds will increase dramatically. But his numbers aren’t as good compared to those of Rodgers or Mahomes. Allen will surely be in the MVP conversation for years to come, though.