Henry Not First 2,000-Yard Rusher to Stumble in Postseason

Titans All-Pro running back says his lowest rushing total in well over a year will 'sting' for some time.

Derrick Henry showed no signs of slowing down during the NFL’s 2020 regular season.

Yet his record-setting run ground to a sudden halt in the playoffs.

After he rushed for 2,027 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season, the Tennessee Titans running back managed a season-low 40 yards on 18 carries in Sunday’s 20-13 wild card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, whose defensive plan centered on the two-time Pro Bowler. It was the first time since late in 2018 that he had so few yards.

In last year's wild card victory at New England, Henry had more than 40 rushing yards in three of the four quarters.

“This definitely is going to sting,” he said. “Probably be in my mind for the rest of this year until we suit back up.”

This season, Henry became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club and the 10th running back since 1953 to win the rushing title in consecutive seasons. For as uncommon as those accomplishments are, they don’t always add up to postseason success. Henry – exceptional in so many ways – was no exception.

Five of the other 2,000-yard rushers played in the postseason. Only one had a worse postseason performance than Henry did on Sunday. Coincidentally, that was former Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, who had just 35 rushing yards in a 20-17 loss to the Titans in 2003. The four others had at least 65 rushing yards led by Denver’s Terrell Davis, who rushed for 468 yards in three games and led the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory in 1998.

Of the nine previous back-to-back rushing title winners, six played postseason football. Few of them had significant postseason success either, but only one had fewer than 40 yards in a single postseason contest. That was former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who is seventh all-time in league history with 13,684 yards. He was held to 28 yards in one of his three postseason appearances in 2007.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith had the best postseason numbers of any consecutive rushing title champion. In 1992, he ran for more than 100 yards in each of the three playoff games – he had 336 yards in all – capped by 108 on 22 carries in a Super Bowl victory over Buffalo. The next season, after his third consecutive rushing title, ran for 230 yards on 66 carries with three touchdowns in the postseason. More than half of his yards (132) came in the Super Bowl, another victory over the Bills.

None of this should take away from Henry’s historic season. He produced the fifth-highest single-season rushing total in league history.

“We're appreciative of (Henry)’s efforts, everybody that goes into making him be successful – the line, the coaching, the receivers, everybody – it takes all 11,” coach Mike Vrabel said. Derrick’s been a huge asset for us.”

Joining the 2,000-yard club and winning the rushing title in consecutive seasons almost always puts a player on the road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Five of the eight 2,000-yard rushers and nine back-to-back rushing title winners are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, with others soon to be. On his current trajectory, Henry appears to be on his way too.

Right now, though, after his worst performance of the season he is focused on getting better.

“We accomplished a lot as a team this year during these difficult times, and you know, I'll never forget all the things we accomplished,” Henry said. “Just came up short. Got to get back to work. I know that's what I'm going to do and just relish the good things that we did as a team and look to improve as far as me as a player, how can I be better.”